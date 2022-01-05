One year post-insurrection, some questions easier than others to answer

For regular Americans — you, me, us, them — infamous dates in American history tend to elicit the same question.
Where were you?
The assassination of JFK, 9/11 and Jan. 6, no matter the abomination, if you were alive and kicking, you know exactly where, when and how you heard.
Perhaps you first caught word on a car radio. Maybe someone phoned (or texted in more recent times). Or maybe a co-worker poked their head over the cubicle wall or into your office.
However we heard, whatever we were doing ground to an immediate halt. Screens — televisions, then computers and smartphones — drew everyone into tight circles to look on in horror as the unthinkable unspooled before our very eyes in real time.
Where were you?
Answering that one is easy. The next-up question — What next? — has proven far more difficult.
Raw emotion and flawed logic
For the overwhelming majority, W-2 wage earners, clock punchers, clock watchers, white-collar professionals and small business owners, that answer basically turns on emotion.
Disbelief, sadness and outrage passed over us in waves. But beyond raw emotion and the automatic, rote offering of thoughts and prayers, there was little for the ordinary us to actually do.
In the case of John F. Kennedy and 9/11, that amounted to investing faith and trust in institutions to find those responsible and hold them to account.
Setting aside the inevitable conspiracy theories that have accompanied national tragedy for 50-plus years — the magic bullet, Castro and/or the Mob involvement with JFK’s death and fever dreams following 9/11 that the Twin Towers fell in a controlled demolition and the Pentagon was hit by a missile — our agencies and institutions laid hands on Lee Harvey Oswald and Osama bin Laden.
None of those factors were in play one year ago today,
however.
Regular Americans by the hundreds were sucked in via dishonest dog whistles about stolen elections and voting irregularities — more than 60 lawsuits claiming electoral fraud or voting irregularities were tossed or lost, including challenges in state Supreme Courts in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Nevada — and stormed the Capitol to stop a joint session of Congress from certifying election results after being urged to “fight like hell” by the losing candidate.
We all saw it unfold. The resulting mob, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, had a hand in the assaulting of 140 law-enforcement officers and causing more than $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol building.
Where were you?
At least six of our neighbors — most likely more — were in the mix, “fighting like hell” for … something, and listed among the 725 arrested and charged in the insurrection.
Those six, by the way, were charged with offenses ranging from misdemeanor entering a restricted building to conspiring to plan the attack.
Some, such as Christopher and Virginia Spencer of Pilot Mountain, appear to be mopes whose own stupidity — Christopher Spencer, prosecutors say, provided their evidence by live-streaming himself inside the Capitol — will be rewarded with guilty pleas and short sentences.
Others — former High Point police officer Laura Steele and ex-Marine Charles Donohoe of Kernersville to be specific — have been fingered as conspirators, planners and key lieutenants.
It’s a fine line between oath keeping and oath breaking. As Americans who’d sworn to protect and defend what they sought to destroy, they’ll deserve much worse if found guilty.
All, if they’re smart enough to listen to their lawyers, will follow Virginia Spencer’s example by admitting remorse, embarrassment and ultimately, gullibility — whether they believe it or not.
All or nothing?
Several levels up, at the pinnacle of a 245-year experiment in democracy, sit the representatives and senators sent to Washington to look out for our interests in good faith and to protect and defend.
What we’ve seen in the year since the insurrection is frankly a mixed bag.
Where were you, members of Congress? What next?
In the immediate aftermath of Jan. 6, with memories fresh, raw and intact, most gave an honest assessment of events.
U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, would-be successor to Sen. Richard Burr, tweeted: “I’ve been evacuated from the House floor. We are safe thanks to the brave men & women of the Capitol Hill Police. I remain resolved to uphold my oath to the Constitution & debate our disagreements. Violence is not acceptable & protestors should disperse immediately.”
Funny how ambition, an endorsement from Inciter-in-Chief Trump and the promise of $10 million in campaign cash from the Club for Growth (a conservative PAC) can conspire to change one’s perspective.
Budd voted against a bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6, though advisers note he has encouraged prosecuting those charged in connection with the riot, has called the insurrection a “bad day” and said there was no organized plot.
In August, the right honorable Budd told a conservative radio host that Americans should “take a real look at what happened on Jan. 6. It was nothing. And it was just patriots standing up.”
Sen. Burr had this to say in his initial assessment of Jan. 6: “The president bears responsibility for today’s events by promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point.”
While it’s true Burr had decided to retire and thus was unencumbered by a need to prostrate himself at Mar-a-Lago, he also joined his 57 fellow senators including six other Republicans to convict Trump for his role in inciting the violence.
Where were you?
Standing for what’s right, no matter the motivation, matters. So, too, does caring about what comes next.
