One year post-insurrection, some questions easier than others to answer

Two Bloomberg photojournalists, Stefani Reynolds & Victor J. Blue, look back at what they captured at the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

For regular Americans — you, me, us, them — infamous dates in American history tend to elicit the same question.

Where were you?

The assassination of JFK, 9/11 and Jan. 6, no matter the abomination, if you were alive and kicking, you know exactly where, when and how you heard.

Perhaps you first caught word on a car radio. Maybe someone phoned (or texted in more recent times). Or maybe a co-worker poked their head over the cubicle wall or into your office.

However we heard, whatever we were doing ground to an immediate halt. Screens — televisions, then computers and smartphones — drew everyone into tight circles to look on in horror as the unthinkable unspooled before our very eyes in real time.

Where were you?

Answering that one is easy. The next-up question — What next? — has proven far more difficult.

Raw emotion and flawed logic

For the overwhelming majority, W-2 wage earners, clock punchers, clock watchers, white-collar professionals and small business owners, that answer basically turns on emotion.