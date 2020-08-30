Accusing the owners of allowing crime to fester, Winston-Salem is going to court to try to seize control of Rolling Hills Apartments on Ferrell Court off New Walkertown Road.
The suit, filed Aug. 21 in Forsyth Superior Court, charges that apartment owners Steele Rolling Hills LLC have allowed the complex to become the scene of repeated criminal acts.
The city says the complex has been the scene of crimes including assault, fighting, larceny, vandalism, disturbances, communicating threats, discharging firearms, possession of stolen vehicles, unlawful possession of dangerous weapons and drunk and disruptive behavior.
And that's not all: The city is alleging that the complex has been the scene of repeated drug violations, including the possession and sale of illegal drugs.
The problems are so bad, the city alleges, that the entire complex — the buildings and the entire grounds — are a nuisance as defined by law.
Rolling Hills "has been operated in such a manner as to make it indecent, dangerous, disgraceful and intolerable for the residents ... the residents living nearby, businesses operating in the vicinity, first responders reporting to calls for service ... and the general public," city officials state in their lawsuit.
If the accusations sound stark, so is the remedy the city wants the court to order: Confiscation of the property through an order of forfeiture, with the property to be turned over to the public school system as provided by state law.
The city is also asking the court to award it the monetary proceeds the owners have gotten from the property. The apartment owners paid for renovations with housing bonds approved by the city in 2016.
"Bullets have been coming through windows," said Sharaun Jackson, who lives at Rolling Hills. "I've got three children and I want them to see life. My only concern is all the shooting and the violence."
Steele Rolling Hills is controlled by Monroe Group Ltd., a Colorado company that bought the complex from a previous owner in 2016 for $4.95 million.
About the same time, the apartment owners obtained $7.6 million in housing bond financing that paid for the purchase and the renovation of the apartments.
Rolling Hills had a long, troubled history well before Steel Rolling Hills became the owner.
Built in 1971, according to tax records, the apartment complex was bought by the city in 1996 and transferred to the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, which financed the purchase through a lease arrangement.
In 2007, following complaints about violence and living conditions, HAWS and the city launched what they called "Operation Impact," with police and housing inspectors focusing their attention on the complex. In 2010, residents were complaining about bedbug infestations.
In late 2011, HAWS sold the complex to a private owner for $1.9 million. HAWS used part of the proceeds to settle the $850,000 it still owed to the city.
By June of 2016, the complex was in the headlines again, this time for complaints of mold and sewage problems. With city elected leaders vowing action, city inspectors descended and logged problems in 97 of the 110 units.
Lynn Hamer, the communications manager for Monroe Group, said that while the company did extensive renovations, it acknowledges that the complex is plagued with crime.
"That's the disappointing part — we didn't realize the extent of the security issues there," Hamer said. "The big issue is that we have a lot of people coming onto the property who are not residents. We have always wanted to control access with a gate, but Ferrell Court is a city street, so it did not happen."
Hamer said Monroe Group has added four armed security guards to patrol the complex and has installed security cameras that have speakers attached as well, so that the person monitoring the camera can communicate over it. She said the camera system is one that police have access to, and that 20 cameras are being added to the breezeways.
By working with the city, Hamer said, Monroe Group hopes to get the lawsuit dropped.
City officials say that if they win the lawsuit, they would work to keep the property as residential housing and that the tenants would not be losing their homes.
Jennifer Somsel, who lives in an apartment in Rolling Hills with her eight children, said that months ago she decided the risk of one of her children getting accidentally shot through a window was too high.
"I actually took my kids off the rails and put their mattresses on the floor," Somsel said. "You never know where the shooting is going to come from."
Somsel said she doesn't let her younger kids go out at night, although shots ring out in the daytime, too, she said.
The shooting is gang-related, Somsel said, with people from other complexes coming over to settle scores.
Although Monroe Group did renovations, both Jackson and Somsel said the quality of the work was shoddy. Somsel said new flooring was simply put down over old flooring, but that problems like leaking and sewage backups remain. Somsel said the water quality is bad, too.
"The units are falling apart," Somsel said.
Still, it's the violence and not the housing conditions that has the city's attention this time around.
According to the city's lawsuit, between June 1, 2018, and Aug. 3, 2020, there were at least 32 illegal weapon violations, include two incidents in which people were seriously injured by gunfire.
The city says Rolling Hills was the site of at least 153 fights or assaults during that period, as well as at least 70 incidents in which someone was disturbing the peace. There were 64 drug violations logged during the period, and at least eight times when someone threatened someone else.
According to the lawsuit the city has been telling the apartment owners since 2019 that security at the site was inadequate,
East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio said that while it is bad enough that Rolling Hills has so much crime, the problem doesn't stop at the property line.
"That is a bigger problem because crime does not stay localized," Scippio said. "When you have gunshots going off, you can't always hear where that gunshot is, immediately. It creates a climate of anticipation about what is next. It has affected neighbors in Skyland Park, the neighborhoods across New Walkertown Road in Reynoldstown. You have police cars going up and down those residential streets and unruly young people at all hours of the night."
Scippio said she is not impressed with the apartment owners' claims of beefed-up security.
"Too little, too late," she said.
PHOTOS: Rolling Hills apartment complex
Amira Jackson, 4, plays with her 2-year-old brother, Sharaun Jackson Jr., at the Rolling Hills Apartment Complex on Friday in Winston-Salem. "…
A playground between apartment buildings at the Rolling Hills Apartment Complex on Friday in Winston-Salem.
Damage to a wall inside of Jennifer Somsel's apartment at the Rolling Hills Apartment Complex.
Jennifer Somsel stands for a portrait in her apartment at the Rolling Hills Apartment Complex on Friday in Winston-Salem.
