In the past 10 years, law enforcement body-camera footage has shown a Forsyth County deputy breaking up a fight at Walkertown High School in April and another deputy arresting a man in June 2020 at Cooks Flea Market, which led to accusations about the deputy using excessive force against the man.

The video footage also depicted a Winston-Salem police officer shooting to death Edward Van McCrae on March 30, 2018, after the officer and McCrae struggled following a traffic stop in the city’s northeastern section.

In December 2019, video recordings showed five detention officers at the Forsyth County Jail pinning John Neville, a 56-year-old jail inmate, in a prone position for nearly an hour. Neville, a Greensboro resident, died three days later at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

In the Neville case, the only person criminally charged is Michelle Heughins, a nurse who worked at the jail. Heughins was indicted for involuntary manslaughter, and her case is pending in Forsyth Superior Court.

Video footage in these cases and others provided local residents and the authorities with clear pictures of what actually happened in the incidents. Body and dashboard cameras are used by local and state law enforcement officers throughout the United States.

Most officers and sheriff’s deputies who wear body cameras interact with the public daily. Research shows that the effectiveness of body cameras especially is mixed, according to the National Institute of Justice.

Supporters of these cameras say they provide accountability to law enforcement officers for their actions, especially when they are arresting people or firing their guns at suspected criminals.

Critics say body-worn and dashboard cameras in patrol vehicles violate people’s privacy when they are filmed in their encounters with law enforcement officers.

The Lee Enterprises’ Police Diversity/Accountability project is examining the use of body and dashboard cameras used by police departments and sheriff’s offices throughout the United States.

Recently, Lee Enterprises looked at the diversity among police officers and sheriff’s deputies three years after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020.

Lee Enterprises Inc. of Davenport, Iowa, publishes 77 daily newspapers, including the Winston-Salem Journal, in 26 states.

Disclosure of videos

Under state law, in cases involving police violence that result in death or serious injury, relatives and their legal team can request the disclosure of the body camera videos.

The law enforcement agency must then file a petition to a superior court within three business days of that request. Within seven days, a judge will either deny or grant the request.

Law enforcement agencies also can file a petition to a superior court to publicly disclose videos.

Legislators passed these updated provisions in 2021, five years after the N.C. General Assembly approved the initial legislation regarding body-worn cameras and law enforcement dashboard cameras.

The updated law “will help alleviate violent protest(s), conflict and confusion between law enforcement and the public,” said Keith Vereen, the president of the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity.

The law’s previous version “does not support trust and transparency when in most cases of violence, death or injury involving law enforcement use of force, the body camera footage is not released to the public,” Vereen said.

“Often public outrage, protest and ongoing mistrust of law enforcement,” Vereen said, “is fueled by an apparent lack of transparency concerning the slow, partial or non-existent release of body camera footage of the incidents in question.”

Under state law, footage from cameras worn by law enforcement officers and recorded by dashboard cameras are not considered a public record. Police and other law enforcement agencies don’t have the authority to release footage on their own.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office agrees with the updated state law about law enforcement video camera footage, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said.

“We welcome the update to the North Carolina law regarding body-worn camera recordings, and we are excited about it,” Kimbrough said. “We have practiced full transparency since coming into office in 2018.

“We will continue to practice that because we think the families have a right to see what takes place involving themselves or anyone that is a part of their family,” Kimbrough said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department “will comply with all laws regarding body and fleet cameras as directed by (state law),” a police spokeswoman said.

“At the Winston-Salem Police Department, we strive to be accountable and transparent in all our actions,” the spokeswoman said. “We understand the release of video from critical incidents is an important place in the public’s understanding of our procedures and actions.”

The sheriff’s office and police department have been involved in incidents in which video footage from their deputies and officers provided additional insight on what happened in controversial arrests and shootings.

In most cases, iPhone video footage of these arrests found its way into social media, giving the public depictions of deputies and officers involved in arresting local residents.

Providing accountability

Robert Frommer, a senior attorney for the Institute for Justice, said body-worn and dashboard cameras are essential in providing police accountability.

“Otherwise, it’s just one person’s word versus another person’s word,” said Frommer, the institute’s director of its Fourth Amendment Project. “A camera can provide an objective view about what actually happened. Body cameras can provide light on misconduct.”

Snippets of a video shared on social media showed a school-resource officer, who is also a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy throwing a girl against the wall after breaking up a fight April 17 at Walkertown High School.

The Winston-Salem chapter of the NAACP has denounced the actions of the SRO and is requesting the sheriff’s office to publicly release the complete video footage of the incident.

The SRO is Deputy A. Faircloth, who has worked for the sheriff’s office since 2018, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said.

The 70-second video shows Faircloth separating the two girls before slamming one of the girls against the wall and tackling her. Faircloth then handcuffs the girl and walks her from the scene.

Faircloth’s body camera footage hasn’t been publicly released. Kimbrough told the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education that its members would be horrified in they saw Faircloth’s body camera footage of the incident.

Kimbrough defended Faircloth’s actions to the school board.

Police body camera footage also documented the incident that happened Aug. 5, 2022, in which five law-enforcement officers fired their guns in the fatal shooting of a Charlotte man in the parking lot of a Clemmons convenience store.

The officers will not face any criminal charges, a spokeswoman for the State Bureau of Investigation told the Journal in November 2022. The officers were trying to arrest Alexander Dekontee Weah, who was wanted for murder in Charlotte.

In October 2022, Judge Richard Doughton of Forsyth Superior Court denied a request from the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record of Greensboro for the release of body-camera footage and any other recording that might have captured the shooting on Aug. 5, 2022.

Jeff Welty, who is also a professor of public law and government at the UNC School of Government, said most people seeking access to body camera videos want those publicly released rather than merely an opportunity to view the footage.

“In most jurisdictions of which I am aware, requests for release are routinely granted, frequently without opposition by the law enforcement agency,” Welty said. “That is true regardless of whether the request is (from) someone involved in the incident, next of kin, a media entity or a nonprofit (organization).”

Under state law, the process for seeking release of police videos is clearer and more uniform than under the law’s initial provisions, Welty said, where various agencies had different approaches to whether or when to release videos.

Cooks Flea Market

Al Jabbar, the president of the local chapter of the NAACP points to body-camera footage in June 2020 that provided clarity in a situation in which a white Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy was accused of using excessive force when he arrested a Black man at Cooks Flea Market.

At that time, Kimbrough said his deputy didn’t use excessive force during the arrest. The arrest was heavily scrutinized after it was caught on video and shared via social media.

Kimbrough was joined during a press conference on June 29, 2020 by four leaders from the Black community who said they had seen the deputy’s body-camera footage, though that footage has not been made public.

The four said they agreed with Kimbrough that Deputy Troy Curry did not use excessive force. Jabbar was among the local community leaders who looked at the Curry’s body camera footage.

“Law enforcement will call local community leaders to watch a (body camera) video even before it before it becomes public.” Jabbar said. “That’s when they (law enforcement officials) are totally in the right.

“But when’s there is a question about their actions, it’s a totally different process,” Jabbar said.

Three years ago, Kimbrough said he consulted with the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office, which also determined that Curry acted properly and didn’t use excessive force.

Charles Redell Moody, a Black man, said that Curry, who is white and was working security at the flea market, used excessive force when Curry arrested him. A video that lasts 1 minute and 18 seconds was widely shared on social media.

The sheriff’s office and the owners of the flea market said Moody was arrested because he refused to comply with a statewide mandate requiring masks to combat the spread of COVID-19, and the owners asked him to leave.

At that time, Moody said that wasn’t true.

Moody said he never refused to wear a face mask and he was never asked to leave the flea market. Moody was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree trespassing, both misdemeanors.

At the news conference, Kimbrough read a report about the arrest. It said an employee at the flea market approached Moody, who was trying to get money out of an ATM, and told him masks were required at the business and offered to provide one.

Moody refused to wear a mask, Kimbrough said as he read the report.

At that time, Moody declined to comment about Kimbrough’s statements. Moody couldn’t be reached for comment for this story.

Kimbrough and the four community leaders said three years ago that body-camera footage showed that Curry asked Moody to leave the flea market five times and told Moody that he was trespassing.

Moody disputed the sheriff’s office’s version of the incident, saying in June 2020 no one told him to leave.

The body-camera footage in Moody’s case was never seen in court because the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office voluntarily dismissed the charges against Moody in 2021, a court official said. Those charges were expunged from Moody’s record as well.

“In light of police violence and killings that have happened since the introduction of police body cameras in general, we believe it’s safe to say that presence of police body cameras has little, if any, public accountability,” said the Triad Abolition Project, a group that advocates for ending most current aspects of the criminal justice system.

“What people are hoping with laws like these is that cameras and access to their footage will help reduce harm and violence perpetuated by the police,” the Triad Abolition Project said. “The issue with having faith in this system is that true harm reduction requires multiple steps that the band-aid of body camera footage cannot begin to cover.”