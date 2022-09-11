Opioid-reversal drug available for free in vending machine placed in jail lobby

For people with opioid use disorder, getting out of jail can be a dangerous time.

Forced to withdraw, which lowers their tolerance, many of them will return to abusing opioids at the same levels as before incarceration, setting up the potential for an overdose.

To make that transition safer for drug users, a vending machine that can hold up to 150 kits of naloxone, the opioid-reversing medication, has been placed in the lobby of the Forsyth County Detention Center.

The naloxone is free, open to anyone and requires no interaction with staff, according to Amanda Clark, a substance use educator with the county's Forsyth Regional Opioid and Substance Use Team. A part of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, FROST, as it is called, is made up of community representatives working to end substance use.

Forsyth County is one of five counties in the state to get a vending machine, courtesy of a grant from the National Center for State Courts. The other counties are Wilkes, Buncombe, Pitt and Cumberland.

"We have been looking for strategic ways to dispense naloxone and increase overdose prevention efforts among our justice-involved population," Clark said. "Part of that is due to the overwhelming evidence and data that show just how much higher at risk incarcerated folks are for overdosing."

In the first two weeks after being released from prison, former inmates were 40 times more likely to die of an opioid overdose than someone in the general population, according to a UNC Chapel Hill study released in 2018.

"We've been working with the jail to come up with ideas to get naloxone into the hands of (the recently released) and their family and friends," Clark said.

Each kit in the vending machine contains two doses of naloxone along with instructions in English and Spanish. In addition, a QR code on the machine provides information on treatment and detoxification centers and housing and food resources, Clark said.

The health department and Twin City Harm Reduction Collective are restocking the machine with naloxone. It was installed on Aug. 24, and within a few days, people had taken 89 of 150 kits, Clark said.

Clark has heard from people around the country interested in starting such a program in their area, she said.

The use of vending machines to distribute naloxone has been spreading across the country over the last few years. Their increasing use comes as the number of fatal overdoses continues to rise at alarming rates.

In 2021, 108,000 fatally overdosed, with more than 80,000 of those deaths involving opioids, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

North Carolina is on pace to eclipse the number of overdose deaths after a record 3,961 people died in 2021, according to recent figures from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. In comparison, 2,554 died in 2018.

The vending machine has the support of Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, who said in a statement: "Anything that is life-saving, we want it to be accessible to our community."