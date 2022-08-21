Opioid settlement money arriving in local government accounts

It’s neither an unexpected windfall nor found money. Millions that began showing up in recent months in local government bank accounts came at a gut-wrenching cost.

The first installments were wired in spring and summer from a $26 billion national settlement paid by pharmaceutical companies for their undeniable role in unleashing an opioid epidemic that’s still claiming the lives of eight North Carolinians every single day.

By negotiated agreement, the state, all of its 100 counties and another 17 municipalities — some towns and cities cast their lot with their home counties — will share $757.7 million to be paid by drug companies over the next 18 years.

As part of the framework of that agreement, the money must be spent on such things as treatment programs, harm reduction and drug-abuse prevention.

Last Wednesday, the settlement amount — and North Carolina's share — increased. An agreement in principle with drug maker Endo International was announced that could provide an additional $450 million to participating states and local governments.

And, as is always the case when large sums of money are involved, the devil resides in details.

Big decisions loom in allocating the money — who gets how much, when and to what end — and, as is sometimes the case, there could be shysters and crooks scheming to put sticky fingers into the pie.

Fighting an epidemic

The road to this point is littered with sadness, pain and death.

More than 932,000 Americans have died from overdose since 1999 — 28,000 in North Carolina.

The widespread peddling of painkillers and opioids by pharmaceutical companies, cited by government lawyers in lawsuits over deceptive marketing practices, opened a Pandora’s box of addiction that led to an explosion of drug abuse.

Heroin and fentanyl, to name two familiar killers, became drugs of choice — cheaper options — for millions who got hooked on such brand name medications as OxyContin, Vicodin and Percocet.

Once the problem started to become obvious, the U.S. Department of Justice, followed by state attorneys general, including Josh Stein of North Carolina, launched lengthy investigations into big pharmaceutical companies.

Lawsuits by towns, cities and counties whose limited resources were stretched by added costs to law enforcement and public health followed.

Some companies — distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson — agreed to settle.

Others, including PurduePharma and Mallincrodt, declared bankruptcy, and legal battles remain to sort out penalties for such companies.

The result, to date, is the $26 billion fund that’s being distributed to state and local governments. More is likely once the lawyers finish wading through bankruptcy proceedings.

“The opioid epidemic has torn families apart and killed thousands of North Carolinians,” said Attorney General Josh Stein in announcing the settlement in 2020. “While no amount of money will ever be enough, these settlements will bring much needed programs and services to North Carolina.”

But the process of figuring out which programs and services has only just begun.

Guidelines for what state officials have dubbed North Carolina’s Opioid and Substance Use Action Plan have been ironed out — they’re available online at ncopioidsettlement.org.

The amounts, too, going to each city, town and county that signed off on the agreement, have been settled.

The city of Winston-Salem, for example, is due to receive $3.18 million between 2022 and 2040.

Forsyth County will get some $19.76 million that officials will share with Kernersville, Clemmons and other small towns.

“We are knee-deep in planning right now,” said Denise Price, the behavior-services director for Forsyth County. “There are strategies for each (governmental entity) to consider locally.”

With the money starting to flow, increased attention is being paid to what sorts of treatments should — and should not — be funded.

NC Health News, a health care policy publication, reported recently that a group pushing to fund faith-based recovery programs was founded by former congressman Robin Hayes — who pleaded guilty in 2019 to lying to the FBI and was pardoned by President Trump in January 2021 — and helped by a businessman named Daniel Williford, who served federal prison time for convictions related to running a multi-million Ponzi scheme.

“I’ve been in the public service business for well over 40 years now,” Hayes told NC Health News. “I think this is another way I can use the contacts that I have, the experience and knowledge to continue to help people.”

Learning from history

Perhaps mindful of spending that came in the wake of the 1998 $246 billion tobacco settlement and had nothing to do with smoking cessation or prevention, state officials designed two sets of guidelines for how opioid settlement money may be spent.

Governments, Price said, may choose from different options that guide spending.

For example, some local officials may not be comfortable with such things as needle exchanges, providing fentanyl test strips or helping pay for methadone or other similar drugs that have been shown to help in recovery.

Options in those places may focus more on prevention and education rather than harm reduction efforts.

“(Proposals) have to be evidence- based and some recognized strategy,” Price said. “It also gives us some flexibility to meet people where they are and not a one-size fits all approach.”

Because it’s still early — first installments have only been paid recently — local governments have just started designing a plan.

Forsyth County, for example, will receive $2.4 million in 2022 and has held one organizational meeting for officials and other stakeholders.

Online surveys are starting to be circulated, and results are just now trickling in. “I read each and every one, comments and all, myself,” Price said.

Meetings and brain-storming sessions will be scheduled over the next month or so and include public-comment gatherings.

Once those are complete, a report with recommendations will go to cities and towns.

“Our goal is to make sure that every person who wants input gets to be heard,” Price said.

One concern that’s already surfacing is about making sure money is spent wisely and effectively while minimizing the chances of waste, abuse or outright fraud.

“I have heard from folks concerned about that, yes,” Price said. “There are lots of reports and accountability checks required. They’re outlined really well on the state’s website.

“It appears to be a well-thought out process.”

The details

Want your opinion heard?