Opponents criticize proposed events center at Tanglewood Park

CLEMMONS — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will not approve construction of an agricultural events center in Tanglewood Park if local residents remain opposed to the project, County Manager Dudley Watts said Wednesday night.
"We will not put it here if you don't want it here," Watts told about 200 people who attended a community meeting about the project in the park's Red Barn. The crowd then loudly clapped and gave Watts a standing ovation.
"If this community doesn't want the facility, I don't believe the county commissioners would put it here," Watts said.
Commissioners Fleming El-Amin and Tonya McDaniel attended the meeting, but they didn't speak.
Watts and two other county officials talked extensively about the project during the nearly two-hour meeting. Afterward, about 40 audience members peppered Watts with questions about the project and said they are opposed to it.
The opponents said that the project would destroy the park's beauty and rural character, would generate more traffic inside the park and would lower the property values of nearby homes.
"This is a terrible eyesore," said Dr. Eberhard Mueller-Heubach who lives near the proposed site. "It is a disaster."
Mueller-Heubach said that there is a petition with 1,000 signatures of people who are opposed to the project.
The events center would be a 50,000-square-foot building for agricultural and other purposes, and the site would have 200 parking spaces, Marco Andrade, a project planner for the city of Winston-Salem planning and development services, told the crowd. The site would have barns with 200 horse stalls as well as an outdoor arena and a practice arena.
The project would cost at least $5 million.
Voters in Forsyth County approved the concept of an events center in a 2016 bond referendum for parks and recreation.
Because the referendum received 70% of the ballots, the commissioners have a moral obligation to carry out the voters' mandate and build an events center somewhere on county-owned land, Watts said.
In November 2020, county officials proposed a site for the events center near the horse barns at Tanglewood Park.
But county officials have said that the center would be used for a wide variety of purposes in order for it to have a chance of breaking even financially. The Tanglewood staff would operate the center.
The commissioners planned to vote July 22 to take the next steps toward building the event center, but decided to postpone action because of strong opposition from people who live near the proposed site.
The commissioners would have considered hiring a company to oversee the design and construction of the events center.
The commissioners might find another site for the events center.
County officials have considered sites in Horizons Park, C.G. Hill Memorial, Rolling Hills in Tobaccoville, the former Hill Middle School in southeastern Winston-Salem and five sites in or near Tanglewood Park, Andrade said.
County planners determined that the site off Tanglewood Park Road near the horse barns would be the right place, Andrade said.
However, Jennifer Richardson, who lives in the Clemmons West neighborhood, said that the project is a bad idea.
"The view from my front porch would be your barns," Richardson said.
