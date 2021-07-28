Opponents criticize proposed events center at Tanglewood Park

The events center would be a 50,000-square-foot building for agricultural and other purposes, and the site would have 200 parking spaces, Marco Andrade, a project planner for the city of Winston-Salem planning and development services, told the crowd. The site would have barns with 200 horse stalls as well as an outdoor arena and a practice arena.

The project would cost at least $5 million.

Voters in Forsyth County approved the concept of an events center in a 2016 bond referendum for parks and recreation.

Because the referendum received 70% of the ballots, the commissioners have a moral obligation to carry out the voters' mandate and build an events center somewhere on county-owned land, Watts said.

In November 2020, county officials proposed a site for the events center near the horse barns at Tanglewood Park.

But county officials have said that the center would be used for a wide variety of purposes in order for it to have a chance of breaking even financially. The Tanglewood staff would operate the center.

The commissioners planned to vote July 22 to take the next steps toward building the event center, but decided to postpone action because of strong opposition from people who live near the proposed site.