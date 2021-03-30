Otter be exciting: Winston-Salem water tank mural in national championship

Ketteler has looked around at the opposition too, and finds much to like in Athens-Clarke's stress on keeping flushable wipes out of the treatment stream.

"That's good on them, but again, we are so proud of the water tank," Ketteler said. "It is just a great testimony to the importance of public art. It is something we can all rally around and be proud of. In one picture it shows how important our water resources are."

The voting process is simple: Each email address is allowed to have one vote. The votes have to be cast by 11 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday, which works out to 2 a.m. Monday here. To vote or see the results so far, visit elgl.org.

Courtney Driver, the director of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, said it's obvious who she's choosing in the contest, but that she's "super-excited that we have made it this far."

"I am really pleased by the comments we have had about the tank," she said. "You can use public art to highlight something as critical as water as an essential service."

In the semifinal round, the otter got 2,940 votes to 1,192 for a rock quarry water storage site in Georgia.