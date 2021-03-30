Otter be exciting: Winston-Salem water tank mural in national championship

The Winston-Salem otter easily got past the semifinals, but a wastewater-treatment plant in Athens, Ga., was leading Tuesday afternoon in the final event of the "2021 Knope National Championship."
The competition is being staged by an association to highlight the "best water facilities" among those operated by local governments across the country.
The Sides Road Water Tank off Peters Creek Parkway on the south side of Winston-Salem racked up more than 70% of the vote in its semifinal bracket to go into the final round, which pits the water tank otter against the Cedar Creek Water Reclamation Facility in Athens.
Gale Ketteler, the public information officer of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, said she's not about to trash talk another system's wastewater-treatment plant.
"It's a wastewater facility, which we have as well, and we are very proud of ours," she said. "But you just can't compare to that cute river otter."
The otter on the Sides Road tank is about 50 feet tall and faces northwest toward traffic going south on Peters Creek Parkway just south of the Clemmonsville Road exit.
The otter was created in 2018 by Daas, a Florida-born artist known for his large and colorful murals.
Laurie Loftin, the water conservation coordinator in Athens and Clarke County, Ga., said the water bears in the wastewater treatment system there are pretty darn cute too, or would be if people could see the diminutive creatures.
"I hate to say it, but we are going to beat your otter," Loftin said.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Athens treatment plant had 520 votes and the Winston-Salem otter had 241.
ELGL (it stands for Engaging Local Government Leaders) is putting on the contest, which is named for the lead character Leslie Knope in the television comedy "Parks and Recreation." Amy Poehler plays Knope as an earnest believer in good government on the show.
About all the winner of the contest gets is bragging rights.
Loftin said the Cedar Creek plant is the smallest of the three in her system, but is often the site of school tours and has sheep grazing around the system's solar panels.
Loftin says her competitive instinct is strong, and if you want proof, just look around the Athens-Clarke web site and on social media.
There's even a lamb that was born on the place, L'il Sheepastian, and the utility has offered folks a chance to have their picture taken with the lamb as part of promoting its entry in the national competition.
"I thought this competition was a fantastic way to put a spotlight on our treatment process," Loftin said. "Our water reclamation facilities are behind gates and not open to the general public. It's not in your face unless there's a problem, and if you are doing everything right, there's not a problem."
Ketteler has looked around at the opposition too, and finds much to like in Athens-Clarke's stress on keeping flushable wipes out of the treatment stream.
"That's good on them, but again, we are so proud of the water tank," Ketteler said. "It is just a great testimony to the importance of public art. It is something we can all rally around and be proud of. In one picture it shows how important our water resources are."
The voting process is simple: Each email address is allowed to have one vote. The votes have to be cast by 11 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday, which works out to 2 a.m. Monday here. To vote or see the results so far, visit elgl.org.
Courtney Driver, the director of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, said it's obvious who she's choosing in the contest, but that she's "super-excited that we have made it this far."
"I am really pleased by the comments we have had about the tank," she said. "You can use public art to highlight something as critical as water as an essential service."
In the semifinal round, the otter got 2,940 votes to 1,192 for a rock quarry water storage site in Georgia.
Meanwhile, over in the other semifinal bracket, the Athens-Clarke treatment plant got 1,531 votes to 1,034 for a dam, reservoir and park in Lenexa, Kan.
Noting how the otter "crushed" its competition in the semifinal, Ketteler said that "if we can get the community and anyone in the world to vote for us, the odds are high" for a win.
