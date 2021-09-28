Outsider's perspective helps measure how far Winston-Salem has come in growth and culture

The race series has fluctuated in size, scope and attendance but nevertheless has turned into a nice showcase for the city and its transformation from a town best known for the manufacture of smokes and underwear to something more cutting edge.

It’s beyond helpful, of course, to have the backing of Wake Forest University, its medical center, its main medical school campus (for the time being) and other bio-tech interests revitalizing the Bailey Power Plant and other sturdy buildings that drove the economic might of the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. for nearly a century.

Ventura, functioning much as a former pro golfer might in a weekday pro-am, was well aware, for example, that the hotel in which he was staying was built in the iconic building that Reynolds commissioned its world HQ in the Roaring Twenties.