Guilford County had — at 249 — the most confirmed overdose deaths in North Carolina during 2021, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported.

Statewide, there were a record 4,041 overdose deaths at an average of 38.5 per 100,000 individuals.

DHHS said more than 77% of overdose deaths in the state "likely involved fentanyl, often in combination with other substances."

The Guilford total went up a stunning 51.8% from 164 in 2020. There were 46.4 overdose deaths per 100,000 residents.

Meanwhile, Forsyth County's overdoses rose by 14.6%, or from 130 to 149. There were 39 overdose deaths per 100,000 residents.

The Forsyth and Guilford annual overdose death totals were the highest since DHHS began disclosing those statistics in 1999.

By comparison with the other N.C. metros, Wake County went from 198 to 240, Mecklenburg County from 236 to 237 and Durham County from 82 to 108.

Davidson County, going from 98 to 119 deaths, had among the state's highest rates by county at 71 per 100,000.

"The mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt for years to come, and sadly we are just beginning to see the negative impact," Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said.

DHHS said the overdose death totals "involves all types of medications and drugs: opioids (commonly prescribed opioids, heroin, and synthetic narcotics like fentanyl and fentanyl-analogues), stimulants (cocaine, methamphetamine), benzodiazepines, and others."

Yet, the rise in overdose deaths in recent years "is driven by illegally manufactured fentanyl."

DHHS said about 90% of deaths statewide were unintentional.

DHHS said the COVID-19 pandemic has "exacerbated this crisis."

"Overdose deaths have increased 72% from 2019 to 2021, with a 40% jump in 2020 during the first year of the pandemic."

In 2021, there were nearly 17,000 emergency department visits related to drug overdoses.

DHHS said the number of people who have died from overdose has worsened in some historically marginalized communities, although the overall number of overdose deaths is highest among whites at 42 per 100,000, compared with Blacks at 38.5 per 100,000.

DHHS goals

DHHS tracks data on five primary goals: reducing deaths; reducing oversupply of prescription opioids; reducing drug diversion and illicit drug flow; increasing naloxone access; and increasing access to treatment and recovery services.

DHHS has set a goal of reducing the expected number of overdose deaths by 20% by the end of 2024.

Part of the strategy is expanding mobile crisis care, peer support initiatives, treatment programs, collegiate recovery programs and other efforts to improve behavioral health services across the state — "all to get people the care they need at the right time and place," state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said.

DHHS said it has assisted in the distribution of more than 719,000 units of naloxone to agencies across the state to assist in overdose response efforts.

DHHS also launched the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which offers 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing behavioral health-related distress.

Since the launch of the easy-to-remember number in July, the NC Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call center has seen an 85% increase in callers identifying "substance use" as their primary reason for calling.

DHHS is working to increase access to medication assisted treatment by changing regulations so mobile medication units can provide methadone and other FDA-approved medications for the treatment of opioid use disorders in North Carolina.

"With the right treatment and support, recovery is possible, and individuals can go on to live full and productive lives," Kinsley said in a statement.

Medicaid expansion role

Kinsley previously made another plea for the Republican-controlled General Assembly to approve Medicaid expansion language during the 2023 session.

The N.C. House won’t vote until this week on whether to accept significant Senate changes to its historic Medicaid expansion bill.

House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said during Thursday’s floor session that the House would not vote on any bills in the Monday and Tuesday sessions, meaning the first day the bill could come before the House is March 22.

The Senate voted 44-2 on third reading Wednesday to approve the latest version of House Bill 76, which means expanding the state Medicaid program to between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians is one vote away from potentially being signed into law.

HB76 has been returned to the House for a vote on whether to accept substantial changes, primarily the easing or elimination of certificate-of-need restrictions on certain health-care providers.

"It is important to remember everyone can help combat the crisis by speaking with their doctors about prescribed medication and taking the medication responsibly, locking up your medication, safely disposing of your medication and supporting community-wide harm reduction efforts," Swift said.

"Additionally, if you know someone that may have a substance use problem, educate yourself about addiction and provide them with support."