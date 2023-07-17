The Republican-controlled N.C. House has postponed for a second time potential override votes on four vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, including two addressing transgender legislation.

The four vetoed bills were shifted last week for Wednesday's session. On Monday, they were placed on the House floor calendar for Thursday.

However, a spokeswoman for Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said Tuesday there are no plans for floor votes this week.

House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said July 12 that the votes were shifted in part because the legislature is on an abbreviated schedule as the two chambers focus on state 2023-24 budget compromise negotiations. There's also conflicts with some members' vacation plans.

On July 5, Cooper vetoed House Bill 574, titled “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” and House Bill 808, titled “Gender Transition/Minors.” House GOP leaders needed just one day to place both bills on the July 12 floor calendar.

However, the four potential override votes were pushed to July 19 with just 103 House members present on July 12, with 14 Republicans and three Democrats listed with excused absences. Those includes Reps. Amber Baker, D-Forsyth, and Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth.

At that attendance level, House Republicans did not have the required two-thirds supermajority for a successful override vote.

Meanwhile, after Cooper vetoed Senate Bill 49, titled “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” on July 5, an override vote has not been scheduled by Senate Republican leadership.