Owner, city dispute status of sign at renovated auto business on N. Liberty in Winston-Salem

The owner of the Roar downtown food and entertainment complex on N. Liberty Street is crying foul over the city's finding that two signs on the renovated building don't meet the requirements of a historic landmark program that gives the owner a break on city and county taxes.

Roar has taken its fight public, with a posting on Facebook complaining about fines the business may face. The city's historic resources officer says Twin City Motor Owner LLC, the owner of Roar, has failed to take the steps it could take to meet the historic preservation rules.

Simon Burgess, the manager and owner the Twin City Motor building and a force behind Roar, has been trying since the spring of 2022 to win approval for the two signs. Originally advertising automotive products and put in place in the 1960s, the rectangular backlit signs have been provided with new facings advertising Roar and Piedmont Federal Savings Bank, which has an office in the building.

The building Roar occupies was built in 1925 and for many years housed either auto dealerships or auto repair businesses. Subsequent renovations that have grown to cover three floors encompass food service, music and other entertainment, including bowling and simulated golf.

On May 4 last year, the Forsyth County Historic Resources Commission found that the two altered signs were not historically appropriate and denied the request to keep the signs in place.

Later, Burgess said, he was told by Michelle McCullough, the city's historic resources officer, that he could keep the two signs up if the National Park Service raised no objection in a separate review Burgess was undertaking in an effort to get federal tax credits.

Although McCullough denies making Burgess any promises about approval, she said in an interview that she felt "fairly comfortable" that the city's Historic Resources Commission would have approved the signs, if it had been shown something in writing from the National Park Service showing no objection.

That never happened, McCullough said, also pointing out that when the park service did complete its review, it denied the business's application for the tax credits.

Burgess sees the matter differently: He said that photo submissions made to the park service showed the work he had done and clearly showed the signs. It is true the park service denied his application, he said, but that was based on other architectural aspects he continues to work on. The denial said nothing about signs, he said.

Now, he said, the city is proposing to fine him $100 a day past Jan. 11, and the deadline to appeal last year's Historic Resources Commission ruling against the signs has long expired.

The Roar sign over the main entrance has a stylized depiction of a lion that Burgess said has gotten compliments for being in an art deco style that matches the age of the building. Ironically, if Burgess had left in place the original automotive signs, he would have faced no opposition from the city. But then he would have a food and entertainment complex with a sign that read Champion Spark Plugs, Burgess said.

McCullough said the city is enforcing the same rules every other historic property owner faces.

"When you make a change in something, you have to comply" with regulations regarding appearance, McCullough said. "It is not that they can't have signage. They could have done something historically accurate."

McCullough suggested that a different type of sign, such as one projecting from the building, might meet approval as historically appropriate.

Carrot and stick

The dispute could involve more than just the signs. McCullough said that if Burgess doesn't take down the current signs or find a way to substantially change them to comply with the rules, "there has to be a discussion about whether to delist the property as a landmark."

McCullough calls the historic landmark program one that uses "a carrot and stick" to encourage historic preservation. Properties that are approved get a 50% reduction on city and county property taxes, she said, "but in turn you have to follow the standards for a local historic landmark."

The building Roar occupies is valued on the tax books at $5.5 million, but because it was designated a local historic landmark in 2021, that value is reduced for tax purposes to $2.8 million. And what that means is that instead of paying about $77,000 in local taxes for 2022, the building's owners will owe only some $39,000 in taxes.

If the Historic Resources Commission did recommend delisting — and that's never happened against a property owner's will — McCullough said the final decision would be up to the Winston-Salem City Council.

Burgess said he's not budging: He has no plans to take down his signs. He takes McCullough's comments about delisting his property "as a sort of threat," and points out that he could ask for the property to be delisted if he chose to avoid the fines for being out of compliance.

"All I really want to do is keep the signs up," Burgess said. "It is a matter of principle as much as the money. People within (city government) have the right to say they just don't like it and are not going to approve it."

Considering the investment he's made in the property and the 100 or so people who work there full- or part-time, Burgess said, it's "ridiculous" for the city to fine him "over a petty sign worth a thousand bucks."

Burgess is finding comfort in the huge number of comments on Roar's Facebook page, although he said he personally has not written anything there. Many of the Facebook commenters are critical of the Historic Resources Commission and the city for being too restrictive.

Talking points

Meanwhile, Assistant City Manager Aaron King and Chris Murphy, the city's director of planning and development, have circulated to members of the city council a set of "talking points" that outlines their side of the case.

After talking with Burgess and reading the talking points, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said he's "trying to get to the bottom" of the controversy.

Will Spencer, one of the former owners of the Roar building before Burgess acquired it in 2019, said the "guidelines that are written are what has to be followed," but added that it is "a shame" that Burgess is being told to remove his signs.

"There are so many places that are not patrolled under the sign ordinance," he said. "What is out of sight it out of mind. Roar is not out of sight and out of mind; it is a very public viewing place. So when something is public it gets more attention."