Pandemic extra food benefits slated to end in NC in March

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that COVID-19 pandemic food assistance benefits will end in March as part of a national expiration.

Households that have been receiving extra food-and-nutrition benefits, also known as emergency allotments, each month since March 2020 will see a reduction in benefits because of a federal change affecting all states.

Participating families have been receiving at least $95 extra per month.

With the end of emergency allotments, the average benefit per person per day will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45.

Since March 2020, an average of 900,000 North Carolina households received food-and-nutrition emergency allotments. North Carolina gained $150 million in federal funding each month.

"Families needed these additional benefits to get healthy and nutritious food throughout the pandemic," Susan Gale Perry, DHHS' chief deputy secretary for Opportunity and Well-Being, said in a statement.

"While FNS emergency payments are ending, the need is not. We will continue to prioritize food security for all North Carolinians."

Beneficiaries will continue to receive their regular monthly benefit amounts based on a person’s or household’s current eligibility, income, household size and other federal eligibility requirements.

Recipients can view their regular monthly benefit amount and their emergency allotment amount online at www.ebtedge.com.

The state Medicaid Healthy Opportunities Pilot program is connecting people in certain counties with food vouchers and other services to boost their overall health.

North Carolinians in need of additional food assistance can learn more about additional food and nutrition resources at www.ncdhhs.gov/foodresources

Residents can apply for food-and-nutrition benefits online with ePass, or by filling out a paper application and mailing it to or dropping it off at their county Department of Social Services.

North Carolina has had the nation’s largest increase in participation in federal healthy food-nutrition programs during the pandemic, according to a report released in October by the Food Research & Action Center.

The group reported last week that North Carolina’s WIC participation rate increased by 21% between February 2020 and February 2022. WIC is an acronym for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

WIC participation by children — who make up half of those enrolled in WIC — increased by nearly 36% in the state.

The program provides nutritious food, breastfeeding support, health care referrals and nutrition education for low-income pregnant and postpartum women and to children up to age 5.

DHHS administers WIC in partnership with local health departments, health districts and federally qualified health centers in the state.

According to the U.S. Agriculture Department, about 10% of North Carolina households experience food insecurity, meaning their ability to access enough food is limited by money or other resources.