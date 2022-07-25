Pandemic food assistance to K-12 students expanded to cover summer

North Carolina households with K-12 students who have received COVID-19 pandemic food assistance benefits are scheduled to receive a one-time payment of $391 by Saturday, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program is designed to assist eligible households with "purchasing healthy meals during summer break."

North Carolina was one of the first states to provide P-EBT assistance. With the latest benefit payout, DHHS said it has issued more than $2.16 billion in total P-EBT benefits for about 1.48 million children since mid-March 2020.

About 948,000 households statewide are projected to receive the summer benefit.

Children who received free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program in May 2022 are automatically eligible for summer P-EBT.

The $391 also is available to households if they apply by Aug. 31 for free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program or apply for the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program, also known as food stamps.

To apply for free or reduced-price meals, parents should contact their student’s school or school district.

To apply for FNS benefits, go to www.ncdhhs.gov/FNS. If approved, those families would receive summer P-EBT benefits in late September or October.

"Kids need enough healthy food every day to grow, develop and stay healthy, and that doesn’t change just because school is out for the summer," state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement.

"Supporting children is a top priority, and we are going to keep using every tool we have to support them and their families."

P-EBT is a temporary food assistance program authorized and funded by the U.S. Agriculture Department. For more information about P-EBT and how to become eligible, go to www.ncdhhs.gov/PEBT.

Students typically are eligible for the program if they are approved for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch program and their attendance record reflects they are not physically present in school because of a COVID-19 related absence, such as being in quarantine.

The program has provided more than $1.7 billion of groceries to more than 1.3 million children at risk of hunger due to school closures.

The program provides benefits on a debit-like card that can be used to buy food at authorized retailers, including most major grocery stores. P-EBT is issued through a partnership between DHHS and the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.