Pandemic tests endurance, ingenuity of Wake Forest Baptist nurse

Chipping in during an emergency may be part of the DNA for most nurses.

But the COVID-19 pandemic took long hours and taking on extra shifts to the extreme for Kiadrick Hood, a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

“The past 12 months have been some of the most interesting times that I have ever seen,” Hood said. “We saw some unique challenges in the health-care world that I don’t think any of us could have ever predicted.

“2020 showcased how strong nurses are worldwide.

“There wasn’t a nursing field, especially within the Wake Forest Baptist Health system, that did not help and chip in to take care of the COVID-19 population somehow,” Hood said.

Hood said she admired the roles that nurses played in helping evolve how COVID-19 patients are treated.

“We have gone from a place of not knowing a disease and only being able to treat symptoms, to now being able to have medications and procedures that have shown significant improvement in inpatient care,” Hood said.

“As we continue to understand the COVID-19 disease better, we may see different personal protection equipment levels required.