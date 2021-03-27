Pandemic tests precision, expertise of Novant pharmacist

Being a hospital pharmacist is a high-stress, multi-tasking profession in the best of times.

The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, added a whole new level of responsibility for patient care to Novant Health Inc. pharmacist Michael Paquette.

The early weeks of the pandemic were spent scrambling to find the most effective ways to prescribe quick-acting, life-saving medicine for a coronavirus unseen before in the United States.

Since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved in late 2020, Paquette said, “I’m really focusing on how we can utilize every single shot that we get allocated from the state and use them up in a week.”

“It’s a constant evaluation of how do we make sure that we have enough spots, how do we use up all the vaccine, and then make sure that we provide equity to all of our patients.”

Paquette said the main lesson he and his colleagues have learned when it comes to vaccine administration “is that the way that we used to manage vaccines will not work for COVID-19.”

“Given the storage and supply constraints, this vaccine really lends itself more to large-scale vaccination efforts, as opposed to just walk to your doctor’s office and get a vaccine.