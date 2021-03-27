Pandemic tests precision, expertise of Novant pharmacist

Being a hospital pharmacist is a high-stress, multi-tasking profession in the best of times.
The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, added a whole new level of responsibility for patient care to Novant Health Inc. pharmacist Michael Paquette.
The early weeks of the pandemic were spent scrambling to find the most effective ways to prescribe quick-acting, life-saving medicine for a coronavirus unseen before in the United States.
Since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved in late 2020, Paquette said, “I’m really focusing on how we can utilize every single shot that we get allocated from the state and use them up in a week.”
“It’s a constant evaluation of how do we make sure that we have enough spots, how do we use up all the vaccine, and then make sure that we provide equity to all of our patients.”
Paquette said the main lesson he and his colleagues have learned when it comes to vaccine administration “is that the way that we used to manage vaccines will not work for COVID-19.”
“Given the storage and supply constraints, this vaccine really lends itself more to large-scale vaccination efforts, as opposed to just walk to your doctor’s office and get a vaccine.
“The fact that we didn’t have a lot of vaccine to go around, and we couldn’t send it to different places,” Paquette said. “It forced us to go to centralized locations for vaccination, which is not something that we routinely do when it comes to hospitals.”
Paquette said much of the guesswork is done when it comes to determine whether he can get the normal five doses from a Pfizer vaccine vial, or a sixth.
“We’ve gotten to the point where we know with close reliability how many doses we’re going to get out of there,” he said.
“We’ll send the doses to the clinics based off of six doses, so we don’t have any waste at the end of the day, so that we can optimize our use.”
Paquette said that putting the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization into action for the COVID-19 vaccine was a new experience.
“Prior to this time, it was something that was really rare,” Paquette said. “It wasn’t something that we routinely dealt with from a pharmacy standpoint.
“A lot of times, drugs got expedited because they showed efficacy, but that usually was only in the cancer space.
“What it’s forced us as pharmacists to do ... is to research what’s going on in the literature, pay attention to what’s going on in the literature, and anticipate before something’s even available,” he said.
The pandemic has required pharmacists to become “much more anticipatory,” Paquette said.
“I think that’s a good thing for us. It allows us to be more nimble, it allows us to be more proactive when it comes to different drugs or different treatments that are available.”
For example, Paquette said that “I’ve never been so engrossed in cold-chain storage before in my entire life.”
“The fact that we have freezers that go to negative-80 degrees Celsius, and that’s part of our daily life. We didn’t have that in pharmacy before.
“Those things were reserved for, you know, experimental drugs or tissues treat storage, not necessarily drug storage when it came to hospital pharmacies.”
Paquette said he’s often asked about which of the three vaccines he would recommend.
“My answer is the one that’s available to me,” he said.
“The fact that we have something that is proven through time, from a vaccine standpoint, to get us to a place where we don’t have transmission of disease. And when we do have the transmission of disease, the severity of it is lessened.
“The supply that’s coming we obviously wish we had it right now,” he said. “But the fact that we’re able to get products and we’re able to get people vaccinated is the hope.
“When you go around at these vaccination clinics, and you just see how happy people are to get it; that’s what gives me hope.”
