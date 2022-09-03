Parallels exist across time in very different federal corruption cases

There’s not a straight line from Larry Womble to Derwin Montgomery.

But if you’ve been around Winston-Salem long enough and care about corruption charges involving public servants and view the road to justice as more deliberate than rushed, there are noteworthy parallels.

Particularly in light of the news last week that Montgomery, a one-time precocious rising star in local Democratic politics, had been indicted by the feds in connection with ripping off nearly $24,000 from the Bethesda Center for the Homeless in order to make it rain in a gentlemen’s club and a swell vacation in Cancun.

How’s that?

Follow two distinctive roads through the federal criminal-justice system — one that’s been done for decades and the other just beginning — and consider for yourself.

Obvious similarities

First off, let’s start by acknowledging the obvious similarities between the men.

Larry Womble, may he rest in peace, came to public life as a young man in his 30s. An assistant principal at Old Town Elementary School, Womble won in 1981 a seat on what was then known as the Winston-Salem Board of Aldermen.

He moved up the legislative food chain in 1994 when he won a seat in the state House of Representatives as a Democrat.

Montgomery, too, made his first political splash as a young man in 2009 by winning a race for a seat on City Council.

At the time, he was a 21-year-old student at Winston-Salem State University. In 2018, Montgomery stepped up to the Legislature when he was appointed to fill a seat left open by the resignation of fellow Democrat Ed Hanes.

Another similarity involves forays through the federal courthouse.

In 1987, a paving contractor told the FBI about an alleged influence-peddling ring involving the Board of Aldermen.

After reviewing secret recordings of conversations made by the contractor, FBI agents set up a sting operation.

An undercover agent posed as a businessman interested in relocating his company to Winston-Salem. One small problem, though: the business would emit a small amount of radioactivity and the faux-company owner needed assurances that he could get approval from the Board of Aldermen.

A federal indictment followed in June 1991. Womble was charged with multiple counts of extortion; two local businessmen were charged with racketeering, extortion, perjury and obstruction of justice.

Womble fought the charges, and pleaded not guilty before going on trial in March 1992.

Montgomery, as we learned last week, wound up sideways with the feds when agents began investigating more than a year ago allegations of embezzling from the Bethesda Center.

A federal grand jury indicted him on wire fraud charges.

Indictment papers filed by federal prosecutors allege that Montgomery, who served as executive director of the Bethesda Center from 2014-2021, used the nonprofit’s money to take a vacation to Cancun, stay in luxury hotels in Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Charleston, S.C. and visit a strip club in Las Vegas.

The feds also allege that he over-billed Bethesda for media services that weren’t done and charged the center for the personal use of a GMC Yukon Denali.

Montgomery’s legal race just left the start gate, and could take months, if not years, to run its course.

One legacy, another TBD

Larry Womble was able to turn his story into one of triumph, overcoming adversity and building a legacy that will last for generations.

A six-week trial resulted in an acquittal; a jury of his peers found him not guilty on all charges in June 1992.

“I was reared on Proverbs and sayings,” Womble said following the verdict. “I was always taught that what’s right is right, and right won’t wrong nobody.”

He unsuccessfully ran in 1993 for re-election to the Board of Aldermen, but won a seat in the Legislature the following year.

There, in the early 2000s, he made a lasting mark by embarking on a 10-year quest to see that living victims of the state’s atrocious eugenic sterilization program — which ran from 1929 to 1974 and ripped a basic human right from some 7,600 North Carolinians — were compensated for their pain.

In 2013, the General Assembly came through by approving $50,000 payments to each living sterilization victim — a remarkable feat of perseverance and social justice Womble championed with every ounce of strength he possessed.

“There were times when I was skeptical,” said Womble. “I always felt the day was coming, but sometimes I had my doubts as to whether I’d live to see it.”

Womble died in 2020, nearly 40 years after being charged with extortion. But instead of being remembered for a humiliating legal battle, he is remembered for being a champion of the powerless whose God-given ability to reproduce was stripped by the power of the government.

It’s far too early to say where Montgomery’s legal path will lead. There is a lot more to come.

Being accused of stealing from the homeless to travel in luxury and throw money at strippers is shameful.

But it doesn’t have to be defining; this is a country of second chances and second acts.

And Montgomery, a pastor and one-time rising political star, would be well-advised to keep that in mind.