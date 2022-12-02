Parent accused of assaulting East Forsyth coach

A parent is facing charges after he walked into the gym at East Forsyth High School on Tuesday and became involved in a confrontation with Aaron Grier, the school's girls basketball coach, in front of the team.

Terry Hairston II, 51, is facing five misdemeanors from the incident, including assault on a school employee/volunteer; communicating threats; and disorderly conduct at a school, according to court records. A court date has been set for Jan. 18.

Kernersville Police were called to the school at 5 p.m., Tuesday, on a report of an assault, Kernersville Police said in a statement. They located Hairston at the school and subsequently arrested him, according to the statement.

His bond was set at $5,000.

Hairston also faces charges of injury to personal property and second degree trespassing.

East Forsyth Principal Rusty Hall sent a message to parents of basketball players on Tuesday night.

"Your daughter likely witnessed an altercation between a parent and our Head Women’s Basketball Coach, Coach Grier," the message read. "I want to assure you that the school is aware of this issue and are working to navigate what happened during the altercation and hold those involved accountable. We do not tolerate violence of any kind on our campus at any time. I would like to report that Coach Grier is doing fine."

In his message to parents, Hall said school counselors and administrators are available to talk to student-athletes if needed.

Grier was named head coach in May, 2018, after a short stint as interim coach.

He directed all questions to Brent Campbell, a spokesman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, who said the parent has been banned from all school district properties, Campbell said.

East Forsyth recently lost in the championship game of the Bell, Davis & Pitt bracket of the 2022 Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic to Reynolds. The team is 3-1 heading into Tuesday's home game against Western Guilford.

Greensboro News and Record reporter Joe Sierra contributed to this story.