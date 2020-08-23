When Leigh Anna Voigt’s two children decided that they wanted to go to virtual school this year, Voigt knew she needed an upgrade from the makeshift classroom they used in the spring when schools made a sudden pivot to remote learning.
“We did all their learning at the kitchen table,” said Voigt, a former pre-K and kindergarten teacher. “And when we decided to do virtual, I told my husband, ‘We live in a small ranch house in Ardmore. I need my kitchen table.’ ”
Her husband, Kyle Voigt, found a space in the kitchen to build what amounts to the children’s new classroom — a countertop with drawers and four work stations with chairs for the Voigt’s children, Gregory and Lynnleigh, and a family friend’s two children, Vincent and Stelling Moore.
The kids are attending Virtual Academy, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' new online learning school that is separate from the remote learning going on at individual schools within the school district.
Virtual Academy was developed for children opting out of in-person learning this year. It has an enrollment of 6,200 and has its own set of instructors and administrators.
Gregory and Vincent are in fourth grade and Lynnleigh and Stelling are in second grade. Both sets of children are good friends who went to Diggs-Latham Elementary School last year.
When schools across the state closed for in-person learning on March 15, Voigt and the Moore children's mother, Dena, split childcare duties. With her background in education, Voigt handled the morning shift and supervised school work, while Moore watched the kids in the afternoon when they played.
“When the school year ended last year, we immediately talked about what this year would look like,” Moore said.
She knew her son would need consistency and would not do well with wearing a mask all day, which will be a requirement for kids when they return to school.
Voigt queried her children about Virtual Academy and both said they thought the restrictions for in-person learning — social distancing, wearing a mask — would be too hard.
“I told them, ‘These are some of the things that school might look like. Are you willing for your school day to look like that?’ ” Voigt recalled. “I don’t know if I’d want to wear a mask all day or stay in a 3-by-3 square. I like interaction, collaboration, so I understood where they were coming from.”
Voigt said she also liked the consistency of Virtual Academy. If Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools reopen, it will be with a hybrid model, with one group of students going in-person for a few days, then going remote for a few days.
The makeshift classroom that the Voigts set up is the kind of space that school psychologist Jerry Bruckner said will help kids stay focused, organized and empowered. It has four distinct work stations where the kids can sit in front of their laptops with their headphones on. Classroom supplies are neatly organized.
During free time, the kids can play outside or in other rooms in the house.
Bruckner said it’s important for kids to learn in designated spaces, even if it means taping off a section of the dining room table and setting that aside for synchronous, or face-to-face, learning.
“Predictability is important, particularly for the young ones,” Bruckner said. “They need routine, that every morning, ‘This is where I go.’ Even though that may be a little difficult for parents at the beginning, they will benefit because their children will be learning good habits.”
Parents, he said, should also be mindful that children are trying to learn and avoid such things as watching TV at high volume in the next room.
He suggested parents remember the acronym ROSE, which stands for routine, organization, space and encouragement.
“Having a dedicated workspace provides students with a sense of control at a time when so much is out of control,” Bruckner said.
The kitchen table where the Voigt and Moore children did school work last spring was a little chaotic for Voigt.
“The teacher in me felt like they had to have something like a desk, a place that was actually school, not a bed to lay down on, not a couch,” she said.
The kids usually take their places at 8:45 a.m. for some face-to-face interaction with their teachers. Their day includes time to learn away from the computer, “brain breaks,” and lunch. It ends at 3:30 p.m.
Moore swings by each day to help, but soon she’ll need to return to a work schedule that includes two weekly lunch shifts at the restaurant where she works.
Just a few days into the arrangement, Moore said she likes how the Virtual Academy is working and is grateful for her friend’s organizational skills.
“I’m excited to have this option,” she said. “It gives parents a lot more flexibility.”
