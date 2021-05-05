Parents, how do you want your kids vaccinated? Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools, county health officials will be asking.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is conducting a COVID-19 vaccination survey of parents with 12- to 15-year-old children in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Next week, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are expected to provide emergency use authorization for the two-dose Pfizer vaccine among young people ages 12 to 15.
The agencies already have approved the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and 17 — without parental permission necessary for vaccination.
The two-dose Moderna vaccine could be an option for ages 12 to 17 by this summer.
The goal appears to be providing vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds before the 2021-22 school year begins.
Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said the survey is in cooperation with the school system. The link to the survey is at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Covid_19_WS.
Survey results could be released as early as the end of this week, according to Swift and school officials.
Parents who say they want their children to be vaccinated are asked if they prefer the shots be given at school, at the health department, through a Novant Health Inc. or Wake Forest Baptist Health site or event, or a local pharmacy.
"We will work with the school system and both hospital systems" to assist parents with their preferred vaccination choice and site, "whether a community clinic or come to their school," Swift said.
Swift said the department provides doses to 16- to 18-year-olds at its vaccination sites and at community events.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools released a statement saying the district is considering a similar on-campus approach to vaccinating students ages 12 to 18 as it did for vaccinating teachers and other staff members earlier this year.
"We would happily allow the health department to utilize school space for vaccination clinics focused on that younger population," the statement said.
"We have been advocates of the vaccine and worked closely with the health department to help them reach, educate and ultimately vaccinate over 50% of our employees through their clinics alone.
"We want to do everything possible to make sure our students and staff are safe and protected."
Background
Multiple media reports, first by The New York Times, say the FDA is considering providing vaccinations for those as young as age 2, potentially as soon as September.
The Associated Press reported that, in late March, Pfizer released preliminary results from a vaccine study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15. The results showed there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents, compared with 18 among those given dummy shots.
Kids had side effects similar to young adults, the company said, consisting of pain, fever, chills and fatigue, particularly after the second dose.
The FDA has allowed Moderna and Pfizer to begin U.S. studies in children 11 and younger, working their way to as young as 6 months old.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that North Carolina and the nation should get a boost when children ages 12 to 15 being are approved to take the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
“It’s exciting because that represents another segment of the population that has not been a candidate for the vaccine,” Priest said.
“Younger people have vigorous immune systems, and they tend to respond well to vaccination. So, hopefully that means they will be protected for a longer period of time.
Priest expressed confidence in “people in that age group being willing to be vaccinated … because they want to get back to doing things they want to do.”
Priest said that, because schools have required children to be vaccinated “for a whole host of infectious diseases for many decades with great success, COVID may eventually join that vaccination list.”
