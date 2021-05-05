Parents, how do you want your kids vaccinated? Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools, county health officials will be asking.

"We will work with the school system and both hospital systems" to assist parents with their preferred vaccination choice and site, "whether a community clinic or come to their school," Swift said.

Swift said the department provides doses to 16- to 18-year-olds at its vaccination sites and at community events.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools released a statement saying the district is considering a similar on-campus approach to vaccinating students ages 12 to 18 as it did for vaccinating teachers and other staff members earlier this year.

"We would happily allow the health department to utilize school space for vaccination clinics focused on that younger population," the statement said.

"We have been advocates of the vaccine and worked closely with the health department to help them reach, educate and ultimately vaccinate over 50% of our employees through their clinics alone.

"We want to do everything possible to make sure our students and staff are safe and protected."

Background

Multiple media reports, first by The New York Times, say the FDA is considering providing vaccinations for those as young as age 2, potentially as soon as September.