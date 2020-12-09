Parking fees could be eliminated for students who drive to school

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is likely to eliminate the fee for students who want to park their vehicles at high school.

Parking at high school lots typically cost $115. At Tuesday's work session of the board, district officials proposed reducing the fee to $20 with the assumption that high school students return to in-person learning in late January.

But board members of the school board's policy committee said they'd like to see the fee eliminated entirely. Vehicles would still need to be registered.

The full board is expected to vote on the issue at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

