The Winston-Salem City Council last Monday approved $1 million for improvements to Granville Park, a similar amount for the reconstruction of multiple tennis courts, and some $300,000 to convert two existing tennis courts for the playing of pickleball, a new sport of growing popularity.

The city also voted to install new skatepark equipment at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

The city awarded the contract for Granville Park improvements to Ramey Inc. of Bethania, which had submitted a bid of about $1.5 million for the work, among five companies that submitted bids.

Another company, Wildlands Construction LLC of Raleigh, had submitted a bid that was about $75,000 lower than Ramey, but city officials said that company failed to meet the city's goal of subcontracting 16% of the work to minority-owned businesses and 10% to woman-owned businesses. That was not enough to disqualify the bidder, but Wildlands also failed to demonstrate a good-faith effort to meet the goals, the city said.

All the bids were over the engineer's estimate of $1.05 million for the total project, which included repairing historic arched stone bridges, repairing a gazebo, making storm drainage improvements and repairing asphalt paths. New site lighting, removing some trees and providing disability access were also in the scope of work.

Faced with the need to increase spending or cut the level of improvements, the city did the latter: City officials negotiated with Ramey and cut out about $430,000 in improvements from the project.

Items that landed on the cutting room floor included elimination of some of the tree removal, deleting the repair of one of the stone bridges, and reducing the amount of asphalt used on the project. The final cost was brought in just below the engineer's budget.

Tennis, anyone?

A separate set of contracts approved by the Winston-Salem City Council will repair the tennis courts at Granville Park along with tennis courts in three other city parks.

Ruston Paving Co. of Durham won the contracts for all four projects. In addition to courts at Granville Park, the work will repair courts at Leinbach, Oak Summit and Shaffner parks.

The scope of work involves reconstructing the tennis courts by what is called the full depth reclamation process. Basically, the existing asphalt is pulverized and remixed with portland cement to make a stronger subsurface, which is topped with new asphalt.

The four projects together are being done at a cost of $1.1 million.

Or pickleball, maybe?

The city council approved contracts to convert two tennis courts into pickleball courts to try to meet the demand for the growing sport.

Tennis courts at Sedge Garden and Little Creek parks will be converted for pickleball, but the cost is not the same because the Sedge Garden site needs extra work.

LSNS Consulting LLC of Kernersville won the contract for work at Little Creek, which simply involves removing the existing net and posts, installing a mesh overlay, then painting the courts and adding new nets and posts — all for a cost of about $40,400.

Ruston Paving Co. of Durham, the same outfit renovating the tennis courts in some other parks, won the contract to do the conversion work at Sedge Garden at a cost of almost $260,000.

As with the tennis court renovations, the Sedge Garden work will involve using the full depth reclamation process to reuse the existing asphalt. New fencing, nets and court painting round out the work.

Pumped up

Winston-Salem is buying new pump track equipment at the skateboard park at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, following a report to the city about how the former pump track took on water in 2022 and began to deteriorate.

A pump track is a closed loop with bumps and banked corners that allow a skateboarder to keep going without having to kick push, using pumping movements to generate momentum.

The one at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds was removed when it deteriorated, but the contract approved by the city council calls for its replacement and installation at a cost of about $124,000.

Winning the contract for the work and equipment was American Ramp Co. of Joplin, Mo.

