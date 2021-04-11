Part of Interstate 40 near Hanes Mall Boulevard shut down due to single-vehicle crash.

Part of Interstate 40 has been shut down after a single-car crash with serious injuries, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.
Police said I-40 will be shut down to one lane of traffic between Peters Creek Parkway and Hanes Mall Boulevard.
N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. No details were immediately available about what happened. Winston-Salem police is advising drivers to exercise caution and use alternative routes if traveling in the area.
Motorists are advised to take Exit 193-B (U.S. 52 North). Follow U.S. 52 North to Exit 109-B (U.S. 421 North). Follow U.S. 421 North to re-access I-40 at Exit 188.
