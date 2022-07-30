Part of Patterson Avenue will be closed beginning Monday

The City of Winston-Salem will close North Patterson Avenue between Northwest Boulevard and North Liberty Street beginning Monday to remove and replace failing storm drain pipes.
It is expected that the street will be closed for at least four months.
Detours will be posted, but local traffic will have access to the closed portion.
For more information, call CityLink 311.
Melissa Hall
336-727-7308
Melissa Hall
