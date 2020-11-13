Part of Tanglewood under water. Opening of Festival of Lights delayed

Tanglewood Park is delaying the opening of the Festival of Lights.

The popular display was supposed to open Friday, but Thursday's rains have left portions of the park underwater.

The festival will now open on Monday.

The festival, which is in its 29th year, had already made some changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gift Village and S'moresville will be closed and Santa will not be on site.

In addition, several pre-festival fundraisers were not held, including Miles for Meals put on by the Hillsdale Church in Advance, the Toast Walk by the Rotary Club of Clemmons and Paws in the Park by the Davie County Humane Society.

The festival, which ends Jan. 1, attracts more than 250,000 visitors each year.