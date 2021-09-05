Partners sets virtual introduction sessions for Forsyth, Davie residents

For more information about the transition from Cardinal to Partners, call (833) 589-2184 or email to CountyQuestions@partnersbhm.org.

Rhett Melton, Partners’ chief executive, said Aug. 23 that Partners will work with county leadership in Forsyth and Davie “to ensure continuity of care for members and a seamless transition.”

Shontell Robinson, deputy Forsyth manager, said Aug. 23 that “while Nov. 1 was earlier than we requested and will be significantly faster than any other MCO realignment that has ever occurred, Partners has committed to doing the very best they can to provide a seamless transition.”

Background

Forsyth is switching from Cardinal to Partners after years of complaints about service gaps and other problems that people have brought to the board of commissioners.

On Nov. 12, Forsyth commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that said the county “has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution.”