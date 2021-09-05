Partners sets virtual introduction sessions for Forsyth, Davie residents

Partners Health Management will begin holding in mid-September a series of virtual events to introduce residents of Forsyth and Davie counties of its behavioral health services.
The counties are scheduled to complete on Nov. 1 their transition to behavioral health managed care organization Partners.
Partners, based in Gastonia, will have 14 counties in its network with Forsyth being the largest and only urban member. Partners spokeswoman Rachel Porter said the MCO will have an office location in Forsyth.
The board of commissioners in both counties received final approval Aug. 10 from Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, for Partners to oversee mental health, substance abuse and developmental-disabilities services.
The Nov. 1 transition date represents a middle ground between the Oct. 1 to Dec. 15 timeframe mentioned by Dave Richard, deputy secretary of North Carolina’s Medicaid program.
Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties completed a similar transition on Sept. 1.
Partners said the virtual series “is designed to cover the most frequently asked questions about the transition from Cardinal Innovations. Sessions are available in English and Spanish.
Registration is available at www.partnersbhm.org/county-realignment and select the “member events” tab for a session.
The series of events include:
A community listening session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 (in English) and noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16 (in Spanish);
An open house and questions-and-answers period from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 (in English) and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 (in Spanish);
Intellectual/developmental disabilities services overview from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30 (in English) and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 (in Spanish);
Registry of unmet needs sessions from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5 (in English) and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 7 (in Spanish).
Mental health and substance use disorder services overview from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 (in English) and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14 (in Spanish).
The state’s Medicaid innovations waiver initiative allows people with intellectual disabilities to receive services, known as b(3), and assistance in their homes and communities instead of in an institution.
The services involve in-home skill building, intensive recovery support and transitional living. A slot is created for each individual receiving the additional services.
There are more than 15,000 individuals on the registry of unmet needs’ waiting list, including at least 809 in Forsyth County.
For more information about the transition from Cardinal to Partners, call (833) 589-2184 or email to CountyQuestions@partnersbhm.org.
Rhett Melton, Partners’ chief executive, said Aug. 23 that Partners will work with county leadership in Forsyth and Davie “to ensure continuity of care for members and a seamless transition.”
Shontell Robinson, deputy Forsyth manager, said Aug. 23 that “while Nov. 1 was earlier than we requested and will be significantly faster than any other MCO realignment that has ever occurred, Partners has committed to doing the very best they can to provide a seamless transition.”
Background
Forsyth is switching from Cardinal to Partners after years of complaints about service gaps and other problems that people have brought to the board of commissioners.
On Nov. 12, Forsyth commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that said the county “has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution.”
Those include: gaps and delays in service authorization; authorization of lower levels of care than what is clinically recommended; limited local providers, and a lack of seamless transition during hospital emergency-room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.
Now, the focus is on creating a smooth transition between the health-care managers so that the lives of those who get services are disrupted as little as possible.
“Integrating health care services for our members under one plan will allow us to further build on our mission of improving lives and strengthening communities,” Partners chief executive Rhett Melton said in a statement.
Forsyth commissioner Don Martin has asked Partners to consider hiring some of the particular case workers that local residents singled out for praise in their comments. Robinson said the prospects for such job transitions look promising given the experiences elsewhere.
Robinson said Forsyth can benefit from watching what goes on in Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties.
“If there are hiccups along the way, we will benefit from that process,” Robinson said.
