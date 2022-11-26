Parts of First and Second streets will open to two-way traffic on Tuesday

Sections of First and Second streets in downtown Winston-Salem are scheduled to open to two-way traffic on Tuesday.

First Street will open to two-way traffic from Peters Creek Parkway to Spruce Street, the city said. Second Street will open to two-way traffic from Peters Creek Parkway to Broad Street.

The change-over will take place on Tuesday night, the city said. Message boards will warn the drivers about the traffic switch until permanent signs are installed next week.

A second phase of downtown street work will go into effect after the start of the new year. That phase will open most of Second Street between Broad and Spruce to two-way traffic.

The conversions are part of a $2.8 million project that voters approved as part of the 2018 bond referendum. The project includes new pavement, curb work and signals.

The conversion is designed to slow traffic, make the area more pedestrian-friendly and improve the through flow of traffic through downtown, said Jeff Fansler, the city’s deputy director of transportation.