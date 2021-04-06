Parts of U.S. 52 South to close overnight for pothole repairs starting Wednesday. One lane will be remain open, officials say

Beginning early Wednesday, the N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing some lanes of U.S. 52 in Forsyth County to repair potholes.

The work, which includes rolling lane closures, begins at 2 a.m. and is expected to end at 7 a.m., the DOT said.

Four DOT crews will fill potholes on the highway between Rural Hall and Winston-Salem, the DOT said.

After that work is complete, crews then will fill in the potholes on the highway south of the Interstate 40 interchange to the Forsyth County line, said Kevin Neal, a DOT engineering supervisor in Forsyth County.

"This is an ongoing project," he said. "It's going to take us a long time to get all of these potholes caught up with."

As crews fill in potholes, "we may slow (drivers) down for three to four minutes, then let traffic go again," Neal said.

During the project, one lane of travel will remain open, the DOT said.

