Patience, please, in all things weather related

It mirrored a similar decision by a neighboring system serving Chapel Hill and Carrboro and serves as portent of what is to come. Winter, remember, only officially began Dec. 21 and, for the last several days, daytime highs hovered near 70 degrees.

Snicker at forecasters if you must. Clear the shelves of bread and milk if that’s your thing. Take to social media to bemoan the alleged softness of "these kids today" if you’re so inclined, but decisions to close schools, government offices and/or businesses do not come lightly.

They do the best they can with the information at hand. And despite a pronouncement on a group forum reserved for educators, superintendents of schools are not sitting on a top secret trove of weather information.

In Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, officials do — or did — have access to several sets of high-tech sensors (for $7,000 each) that attach to cars and take 100 readings per second on such factors as air temperature, road temperature, humidity and water film on road surfaces, all to aid literal life-or-death decision making.

Classes are scheduled to resume Wednesday, Jan. 5 in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Teachers, parents and students know it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}