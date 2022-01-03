Patience, please, in all things weather related

Even without a proverbial peek-out-your-window, groaning hints from an arthritic trick knee or observations from squirrels frantic to horde acorns and nuts, it wasn’t all that hard to see the season’s first winter-ish system blowing down the mountain.
TV, radio, even that tracking device glued to your hand, they’re all equipped with radar and run by experts trained in the mysterious and just vague enough science of weather prognostication based on scientific modeling.
Simply put, the information was all there, free of charge and contrary to one conspiracy-tinged theory posited on social media, updated constantly and made available to anyone with enough sense to look.
But what people did with that information is a matter of perspective and experience.
The usual responses — childlike wonder, awe and white-knuckle panic — were on full display.
Prudent decisions
The first shoe dropped Sunday afternoon before the first flake flew. Safety-minded officials to the east in Orange County made the prudent decision to postpone.
“There will be no in-person instruction or remote learning (Monday) for students,” read an official pronouncement from Orange County Schools. “All school buildings will be closed and all on-site activities are canceled for tomorrow including after-school care, driver’s education and athletics.”
It mirrored a similar decision by a neighboring system serving Chapel Hill and Carrboro and serves as portent of what is to come. Winter, remember, only officially began Dec. 21 and, for the last several days, daytime highs hovered near 70 degrees.
Snicker at forecasters if you must. Clear the shelves of bread and milk if that’s your thing. Take to social media to bemoan the alleged softness of "these kids today" if you’re so inclined, but decisions to close schools, government offices and/or businesses do not come lightly.
They do the best they can with the information at hand. And despite a pronouncement on a group forum reserved for educators, superintendents of schools are not sitting on a top secret trove of weather information.
In Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, officials do — or did — have access to several sets of high-tech sensors (for $7,000 each) that attach to cars and take 100 readings per second on such factors as air temperature, road temperature, humidity and water film on road surfaces, all to aid literal life-or-death decision making.
Classes are scheduled to resume Wednesday, Jan. 5 in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Teachers, parents and students know it.
If current models and predictions hold, Monday’s first flakes will be turned into tomorrow’s memes about bad driving and panic-buying.
But whatever may come, be that a dreaded refreeze or the season’s first shot of black ice, difficult decisions loom.
That could be today, tomorrow or next week; the will-we-or-won’t we decision will be relayed by Tweet and/or an early morning robocall from Uncle Brent Campbell, chief communications officer for the school system and designated voice bearing bad news.
Remember the human costs
Long before a steady, windblown rain turned to sleet and snow Monday, a pedestrian was killed on New Walkertown Road in a hit-and-run crash.
Initial reports from the Winston-Salem Police Department indicated that investigators were not sure weather was a factor, but it’s difficult to imagine that it wasn’t.
At bare minimum, the year’s first automobile-related fatality should serve as a reminder that driving in adverse weather is challenging and difficult.
Officials charged with making cancellation decisions are without doubt mindful. Still, they’re wise to heed forecasts, what’s patently obvious outside their windows and the propensity for sudden changes in road conditions.
Harsh lessons from (relatively) recent history must be heeded and added to the mix as well.
Nearly 20 years ago, in February 2001, and again in January 2011, local high-school students died in weather-related crashes.
Regret, recrimination and finger pointing followed. Naysayers and critics of last-minute and/or pre-emptive cancellations based only on forecasts piped down temporarily.
After a year or two, the grumbling about child-care and sudden schedule adjustments resumed.
So before we even start this winter, take a minute to breathe and consider the words of a grieving father who lost a daughter in 2001 in a crash on a morning when conditions veered off script.
“A twist of fate, and a sudden change in weather is why (she) is gone from us,” he wrote in an open letter to the community. “We appreciate your valid concerns related to the decisions made by accountable individuals.
“However, we believe that setting a tone of forgiveness — if that tone were carried throughout the community — would be far more positive that trying to pin the blame on someone else.”
