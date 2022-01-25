Patterson Avenue reopens after police investigate gunfire

Winston-Salem police have reopened a section of Patterson Avenue that was closed for three hours from the 2400 to the 2800 block Tuesday evening as police investigated gunfire in the area, police said.

Police alerted drivers of the closure shortly before 6 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Details about the gunfire were not immediately available.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers also closed that section of Patterson Avenue on Jan. 10 as police investigated the death of Victor Floyd Hardy.

Hardy, who had no permanent address, was found in the 2400 block of North Patterson Avenue after police were dispatched to the location at 3:38 a.m. on a report that an unresponsive man was lying on the ground in that area.

When officers got to Hardy, they found that he had apparently been the victim of gunfire. Forsyth County emergency medical technicians pronounced Hardy dead at the scene.

Hardy’s death was the city’s first homicide of 2022, police said.