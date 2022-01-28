Paul Fulton, former Forsyth County finance director, dies at 72

Paul L. Fulton, former chief financial officer for Forsyth County, died peacefully at his home on Friday, a family member told county officials.

Fulton was 72.

Fulton had only recently retired from a career with the county that spanned 47 years, and received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine on Dec. 16 from State Treasurer Dale Folwell. Fulton had been experiencing health problems.

"In his retirement, he saw three things things that brought him immense joy: being awarded The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the marriage of his youngest daughter, and holidays with his family," the family member told Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts in an email. "Second only to his family, his accomplishments with Forsyth County were his greatest source of pride and happiness."

Watts was given permission to share the email.

"When I started with Forsyth in 2006, Paul had already worked for the County for 33 years," Watts said. "He had great intuition about timing and finances and led the County through decades of AAA ratings. He was a statewide and national leader with the Government Finance Officers Association. His legacy is good, financially strong local government."