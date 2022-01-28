Paul Fulton, former Forsyth County finance director, dies at 72

Paul L. Fulton, former chief financial officer for Forsyth County, died peacefully at his home on Friday, a family member told county officials.
Fulton was 72.
Fulton had only recently retired from a career with the county that spanned 47 years, and received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine on Dec. 16 from State Treasurer Dale Folwell. Fulton had been experiencing health problems.
"In his retirement, he saw three things things that brought him immense joy: being awarded The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the marriage of his youngest daughter, and holidays with his family," the family member told Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts in an email. "Second only to his family, his accomplishments with Forsyth County were his greatest source of pride and happiness."
Watts was given permission to share the email.
"When I started with Forsyth in 2006, Paul had already worked for the County for 33 years," Watts said. "He had great intuition about timing and finances and led the County through decades of AAA ratings. He was a statewide and national leader with the Government Finance Officers Association. His legacy is good, financially strong local government."
Fulton was a South Carolina native who moved to Winston-Salem in 1961. He attended Elon College, where he earned bachelor's degrees in accounting and business administration in 1971. He then worked as a controller for a small firm before joining Forsyth County in 1974 as an internal auditor.
He continued his education as he worked, graduating from the UNC Chapel Hill School of Government County Administration Program in 1975. He received his M.B.A. with concentration in financial management from UNC Greensboro in 1977.
Fulton became assistant finance director for Forsyth County in 1976 and became Chief Financial Officer in 1988. He had multiple professional certifications and had served in leadership positions in professional associations. Fulton's last official day was Dec. 31.
