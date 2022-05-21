Paul McCartney attracts fans from across North Carolina and the country to Winston-Salem

The talent of Paul McCartney attracted fans from across North Carolina and the country Saturday night as he performed at Truist Field in Winston-Salem.

Pam Anderson of Fleming Island, Fla., said she traveled with her three friends to see McCartney perform.

“We’ve been fans since they (the Beatles) appeared on ‘The Ed Sullivan Show,” Anderson said. “And we’ve been fans ever since.”

The Beatles appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in February 1964.

Anderson and her three friends cheered as McCartney arrived Saturday at the Truist Field’s parking lot in an SUV.

Winston-Salem was one of McCartney’s live debut cities during his 13-city Got Back tour that started April 28 in Spokane, Wash., and will run through June 16 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Born in Liverpool, McCartney taught himself piano, guitar and songwriting as a teenager, having been influenced by his father, a jazz player, and rock ‘n’ roll performers such as Little Richard and Buddy Holly, according to the Independent, a British online newspaper.

McCartney, 79, gained worldwide fame as co-lead vocalist, co-songwriter and bassist for the Beatles, according to billboard.com. After the breakup of the Beatles, McCartney found success with the formation of the band Wings in the early 1970s. When Wings ended its run in the early 1980s, McCartney embarked on a solo career.

McCartney was known for his melodic approach to bass-playing, versatile and wide tenor vocal range, and musical eclecticism, according to billboard.com.

In December 2020, the release of his album McCartney III and its subsequent charting at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 earned McCartney the feat of being the first artist to have a new album in the top two chart positions in each of the last six decades, according to billboard.com.

John Turner of Forest City said he and his wife have attended 12 or 13 of McCartney’s concerts in past years.

Turner said he appreciated that McCartney was scheduled to perform for three hours Saturday night.

“His music is awesome,” Turner said. “It’s of great value.”

Carol Taylor of Charlotte said she decided to see McCartney in concert “because I’ve been in love with him my whole life,”

Karen Genaille of Dayton, Ohio, an alumna of Mount Tabor High School, said she and her husband learned that McCartney would perform in Winston-Salem.

“We heard that Paul would be playing here, and I thought it would be a good trip to come down,” Genaille said.

Scott Shepherd of Mebane said he respected McCartney’s longevity as a musical star.

“Paul is a legend,” Shepherd. “He’s 78, and so let’s see him.”

Trey Pack of Pittsburgh said he traveled to Winston-Salem for an opportunity to see McCartney on stage.

“I’ve never seen Paul McCartney,” Pack said. “This may be my last chance to see a living Beatle.”

Fans reported traffic delays around Truist Field after the concert started Saturday night.

“People have come a long away for this concert, and we can’t get in,” said Carol Hallisey, who was stuck in traffic at Deacon Boulevard and 30th Street.

In a statement, the Winston-Salem Police Department said it was aware of the increased traffic around Truist Field because of the Paul McCartney concert.

A thunderstorm also came through the area, which caused delays in parking vehicles, police said.

