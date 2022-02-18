Paul McCartney coming to Winston-Salem for May 21 show at Truist Field

Music legend Sir Paul McCartney has revealed he talks to his guitars.

Paul McCartney will play Winston-Salem on May 21, promoters announced Friday morning.

Tickets for the show at Truist Field — the Wake Forest University football stadium — will go on sale Feb. 25 at Ticketmaster.com

McCartney’s Got Back Tour is his first since 2019. It will include 13 cities, beginning April 28 in Spokane, Washington and going through June 16 with a final show in East Rutherford, New Hersey.

“We look forward to fans from around the state and across the country making their way to Truist Field for this world class event with Paul McCartney,” Wake Forest Athletics Director John Currie said in a statement.