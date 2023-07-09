There’s a source of pride and fulfillment each time Truist Financial Corp. raises its quarterly dividend.

It demonstrates the bank’s financial strength in maintaining quarterly profitability, and it represents continuing payoffs to shareholders for their loyalty over the past four decades.

Years ago — back when the bank was called BB&T — chairman and chief executive Kelly King called his decision to cut the bank’s dividend from 47 to 15 cents a share to preserve the bank’s long-term stability “the worst day in my 37-year career.”

“We will absolutely get back to where the dividend was, but it will take time,” King told shareholders.

That’s why it caught the attention of investors and the banking industry when Truist disclosed on June 30 it was not increasing its 52-cent per share dividend after passing the latest Federal Reserve stress test.

“Truist’s 2023 annual stress test results again demonstrate the benefits of our diverse business mix and prudent and disciplined risk management culture,” said Bill Rogers, Truist’s chairman and chief executive.

“Our strong liquidity and capital positions ... provide us significant capacity to serve our clients and stakeholders and maintain a strong dividend for our shareholders.”

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo & Co.'s board of directors said June 30 it intends to increase the bank's dividend by 16.7% to 35 cents.

“This year’s stress test affirmed that Wells Fargo remains in a strong capital position, reflecting the value of our franchise and benefits of our operating model,” chief executive Charlie Scharf said.

“This capital strength allows us to serve our customers’ financial needs, while continuing to prudently return excess capital to our shareholders."

Scharf also said that that beginning with the third quarter and going through second quarter 2024, "the company has capacity to repurchase common stock."

What does it mean?

Given Truist’s history of dividend hikes, industry analysts are pondering whether the decision for no increase comes from a sense of being prudent or an awareness of vulnerability, particularly when compared with Wells Fargo, which is in its fifth year of a Federal Reserve-mandated asset cap of $1.93 trillion that was put in place in February 2018.

Wells Fargo also has dealt with a series of regulatory and other federal fines and consent orders since September 2016 that have added up to at least $11.54 billion as of July 9.

Because the asset cap restrictions affect the growth of the balance sheet, increasing the quarterly dividend is one way Wells Fargo can boost shareholder return with its increasing profitability, said Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC-Charlotte.

Some analysts point to Truist being required by the Federal Reserve to have a higher “stress capital buffer” of 2.9% in the latest stress-test results, compared with 2.5% a year ago. The buffer was added by the Fed in 2020.

Reuters defines the buffer as “an additional layer of capital which sits on top of the previous 4.5% minimum. That extra cushion is determined by each bank’s hypothetical losses. The larger the losses, the larger the buffer.”

What that means for Truist is that its hypothetical stress-test losses were projected to be higher in 2023 than in 2022.

The need for a higher buffer comes from Truist’s heightened exposure in recent years to what is known as “unrealized securities losses.”

According to S&P Global, unrealized losses typically come from financial assets held on the balance sheet at fair value for purposes other than trading, such as liquidity management.

Although they are not reflected as losses in determining quarterly and annual net income, they are accounted for in terms of shareholder equity returns.

“Unrealized securities losses remain an item that needs resolved for investors,” said Christopher Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott. “These losses eventually go to zero since the company holds government/agency securities with zero credit risk.”

Marinac said the unrealized losses “should be more than offset by retained earnings from the second quarter.”

Truist strategy

Truist stockholders learned in April they will have to wait until later in 2023 — if at all this year — to benefit from potential share purchases.

A publicly-traded company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares. Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe them to be undervalued.

Truist last repurchased $500 million worth of shares in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Rogers said in April that share repurchases “are not in our short-term window and not a focus right now.”

He added that Truist is in a “capital build” mode, though it would be opportunistic about insurance deals and maintaining, if not increasing, its cash dividend as warranted and feasible.

Truist’s decision to put a hold on dividend hikes could come from an unintended consequence of “rapid balance sheet growth attributable to significant deposit growth” since 2019, according to Plath.

Those growth rates “overwhelmed the bank’s ability to invest these deposits in new loans — a problem that is endemic throughout the banking industry these days,” Plath explained.

Plath said Truist chose to invest the deposit growth during 2019-20 in low-yielding and relatively long-dated Treasury securities that became a poor choice with the staggering increase in interest rates related to the surge in inflation.

Why that is concerning for Truist is that Silicon Valley Bank had applied a similar strategy that played a role in that institution’s collapse and the March sell of $72 billion in assets and 17 branches to First Citizens Bancshares in a deal brokered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Plath stressed there are no financial stability concerns with Truist, yet Truist and US Bancorp “have the largest unbooked security loss figures in the country among our largest banks.”

“That’s why the Fed is requiring Truist to eliminate any new or planned capital distributions, like dividend payments and stock buybacks, to its shareholders right now,” Plath said, “so the bank can husband its resources and protect its currently thin market capitalization.”

As Truist’s Treasury securities approach their maturity dates, Plath said, their market values will rise to approach their par values, representing the values of these securities on their maturity dates.

“So, in part, this represents an accounting issue, rather than an economic one,” Plath said. “All things considered, this is a minor financial problem for the bank at the moment, not some sort of catastrophic and existential threat to the corporation.”