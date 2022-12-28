'Pawn Stars' crew finds some treasure in Winston-Salem. Episode airs Wednesday on the History Channel.

When Rick Harrison decided to bring his “Pawn Stars” spin-off to Winston-Salem, he figured he would find some interesting items.

And folks in the Piedmont Triad didn’t disappoint.

Wednesday night’s finale of “Pawn Stars Do America” includes a wide assortment of items, some of which Harrison and his crew — son Corey Harrison and staff member Austin “Chumlee” Russell – bought and some of which they admired but took a pass on.

“People were bringing tons of stuff,” Harrison said, “and we bought hundreds of things there.... There was no way we could get it all on the television, though.”

The eight-episode miniseries is a spinoff of the original “Pawn Stars,” which debuted in 2009 and has proven to be a hit. While the original focuses on Rick and his family and staff at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, each episode of “Pawn Stars Do America” is set in a different city.

Harrison was born in Lexington, and his father Richard Benjamin Harrison — known to fans of the series as “The Old Man” — grew up there and has maintained strong ties to the area.

Episodes of the spinoff have included stops in Savannah, Seattle, San Francisco, Valley Forge, Washington DC and Austin. In honor of The Old Man, who died in 2018, the production team made sure the Triad was one of the stops, though they chose a location in Winston-Salem for practical reasons since they needed a bigger venue.

Harrison’s parents moved to San Diego when he was 2 years old, and though he occasionally spent summers here when he was a kid, he said he hadn’t been back to the area since then.

The Winston-Salem episode was shot at Robert Hall, a recently-renovated event center on North Liberty Street, with some trips to outlying areas — including a requisite stop for some good old fashioned Lexington-style barbecue, which Harrison insisted on.

Among the items featured in the episode — appropriately titled “Sweet Carolina” — was a replica of one of Richard Petty’s race cars, which Harrison got to test drive and which The King himself shows up to take a look at. “That was really, really fun,” Harrison said. “I had a blast there, I really did.”

Other notable artifacts included an outfit Val Kilmer wore in the original “Top Gun”; presidential military commissions dating back to the 19th century with the signatures of various presidents including Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Johnson; an exceptionally rare Rolex watch; Moravian metalwork, which Jed Templin, the president of Mrs. Hanes Moravian Cookies came in to give his advice on; and much more.

One of the more unusual items that drew Harrison’s attention came from Andy Heilmann, who runs a business from Oak Ridge called Surplus 4 Business that sells vintage toys including trains, toys and pedal cars.

“It was a wonderful experience,” Heilmann said. “I was invited to come down …and show anything that I wanted to offer up for sale. So I brought this little something I could hold and carry in, but I told him about this pedal car and he said, ‘hey, bring it back.’”

The pedal car in question was a 1933 Rolls Royce Doctor’s Coupe, which he said was “one of the rarest pedal cars I’ve ever had.”

He isn’t allowed to discuss how the haggling turned out until the episode airs, “but we negotiated a fair settlement, I’ll say that.”

He described Harrison as a “really nice guy, very very personable, very very down to Earth, and a real nice guy to talk to.”

Harrison says he enjoyed the visit and talking to the public outside his regular Vegas venue, but he’s not sure if there will be more “Do America” episodes. He is optimistic, though.

“I’m still doing regular ‘Pawn Stars,’” he said. “We talked a little bit about it and everyone things that this went so well, we’ll probably be doing it again.”

The two-hour episode “Sweet Carolina” will air at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the History Channel.