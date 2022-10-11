 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Pawn Stars' to make stop in Winston-Salem during road trip

“Pawn Stars” will be filming in Winston-Salem Oct. 15-17 and is looking for audience members.

TV History Repeats

This publicity image released by AETN, shows, from left, Corey Harrison, Rick Harrison and the late Richard Harrison, from History's "Pawn Stars." (AP photo)

The reality series on the History channel features the colorful world of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The late Richard Harrison, a former Lexington resident, gained national fame on “Pawn Stars.” Known as “The Old Man” on the series, Harrison co-owned and founded the pawn shop in 1989.

People interested in participating in the road show — who are 18 and older — are asked to bring an item from home to be evaluated by the "Pawn Stars" team. All attendees will be required to take a COVID test. There are also wardrobe requirements, and no weapons are allowed.

Richard 'Old Man' Harrison

The late Richard Harrison, a star of “Pawn Stars."

Attendees will be paid $100 for their time and are expected to stay for 8 hours of filming.

Go to standingroomonly.tv/pawnstars to register.

People who cannot commit to 8 hours of filming but would still like to attend, meet the crew and have an item evaluated are asked to sign up for fan tickets on the site.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

