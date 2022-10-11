'Pawn Stars' to make stop in Winston-Salem during road trip

“Pawn Stars” will be filming in Winston-Salem Oct. 15-17 and is looking for audience members.

The reality series on the History channel features the colorful world of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The late Richard Harrison, a former Lexington resident, gained national fame on “Pawn Stars.” Known as “The Old Man” on the series, Harrison co-owned and founded the pawn shop in 1989.

People interested in participating in the road show — who are 18 and older — are asked to bring an item from home to be evaluated by the "Pawn Stars" team. All attendees will be required to take a COVID test. There are also wardrobe requirements, and no weapons are allowed.

Attendees will be paid $100 for their time and are expected to stay for 8 hours of filming.

Go to standingroomonly.tv/pawnstars to register.

People who cannot commit to 8 hours of filming but would still like to attend, meet the crew and have an item evaluated are asked to sign up for fan tickets on the site.