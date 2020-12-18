Pay up, or else: Winston-Salem ending grace period for water bills

People who got by without paying their water and sewer bills because of the coronavirus are being told to start making arrangements to pay or face disconnection in the new year.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, customers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities were told they could forego making payments and wouldn't face the service cutoff that would normally ensue.
But the charges themselves didn't stop.
In September, letters were sent to 15,000 water and sewer customers with outstanding balances that invited them to take advantage of an interest-free payment plan that the city created so that people can catch up on their bills.
Utility officials said that if people who enroll in the late-payment plan pay their monthly installments and new bills on time, they won't get any late fees and won't lose their service.
But people do have to enroll in a payment plan, the officials said. While customers have until Dec. 31 to enroll, officials said, there's no advantage in delaying, and there will be days around the holidays when utility offices are closed.
For more information on the payment plans, visit www.cityofws.org/paywater. To enroll, call CityLink 311 or 336-727-8000. Customers can also enroll by visiting the Stuart Municipal Building at 100 E. First St. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, the offices will be closed Dec. 24 and 25.
The city-county utility system suspended water disconnections and late fees and other penalties from March 13.
Gov. Roy Cooper's executive orders issued in connection with the pandemic suspended all fees and disconnections across the state for the period from March 31 through July 29.
Wes Young's most memorable trips outside in 2020
I like stories that get me outside the office and into some interesting environment. It can be nature, people or events. Something that surprises me is always best.
I spent well over a year writing and writing about the major renovation of Business 40 in downtown Winston-Salem. We covered everything from t…
When Somerset Court called up and suggested a story about how they were dealing with COVID-19, I was a little skeptical at first, thinking the…
Covering a protest can be a challenge if it is on the move. Do you walk with them? Drive to where they're going? What if they take an unexpect…
Presidential visits are always fun to cover, but also difficult. You have to show up what seems like years in advance. You spend more lifetime…
I knew that call would be coming on the morning of Nov. 12. As soon as that flood warning blare roused me out of my sleep, I knew I would be s…
336-727-7369
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.