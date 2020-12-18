Pay up, or else: Winston-Salem ending grace period for water bills

People who got by without paying their water and sewer bills because of the coronavirus are being told to start making arrangements to pay or face disconnection in the new year.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, customers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities were told they could forego making payments and wouldn't face the service cutoff that would normally ensue.

But the charges themselves didn't stop.

In September, letters were sent to 15,000 water and sewer customers with outstanding balances that invited them to take advantage of an interest-free payment plan that the city created so that people can catch up on their bills.

Utility officials said that if people who enroll in the late-payment plan pay their monthly installments and new bills on time, they won't get any late fees and won't lose their service.

But people do have to enroll in a payment plan, the officials said. While customers have until Dec. 31 to enroll, officials said, there's no advantage in delaying, and there will be days around the holidays when utility offices are closed.