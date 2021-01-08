Peak of local COVID-19 cases may not be reached until March

"They're not large gatherings of people or super-spreader events, but still getting together with family and friends, and then a 'Whoops, what was I thinking moment' about three or four days later when they get the call someone tested positive."

Priest echoed warnings issued recently by Cohen that most individuals should assume they have been exposed to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Cohen recommended "in very clear terms" that North Carolinians stay at home apart from going to work and to essential activities, such as getting groceries, getting health care or taking care of family members.

The order repeated warnings that people 65 and older and anyone at high risk for developing serious illness should avoid leaving home.

"Don't assume it's not going to happen (getting COVID) to you, even those who take a lot of precautions," Priest said.

Ohl recommended that individuals who have had COVID-19 get vaccinated, but wait 7 to 10 days after their symptoms have ended. "Getting boosted with a vaccine can only help," Ohl said.

Ohl and Priest cautioned that individuals who have gotten the first dose of the vaccine and subsequently been exposed to the coronavirus should still go into quarantine in the short term.