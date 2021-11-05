Pedestrian death on U.S. 52 still under investigation by Winston-Salem police

Authorities are working to identify a pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. 52 early Thursday morning, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 52 were closed for hours between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Salem Parkway as police carried out their investigation.

Thompson said the person who died was a pedestrian but that officers are still investigating what exactly happened to result in the person’s death. Police received the report of a body at 6:48 a.m., before dawn.

The body was found on U.S. 52 near the exit ramp that takes southbound traffic onto Salem Parkway west. Police put up a screen around the body, which lay mostly in the right lane and partly on the shoulder near the ramp.

A man who was driving through the area Thursday morning told WGHP/Fox 8 News that it appeared the dead person had been struck by multiple vehicles.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thompson said it was not even known whether the dead person was a man or a woman.

The affected section of the highway was closed until about 4:30 p.m., police said. Officers put up a screen around the body to shield it from the view of drivers in the highway's northbound lanes.