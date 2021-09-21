Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Lexington

A pedestrian died Tuesday after he was hit by a truck in Lexington, authorities said.

Officers were called to the scene on Fairview Drive near Highgate Lane around 7 a.m. They found Vincent Michael Walker, 66, of Lexington dead at the scene, Lexington police said.

Investigators determined that Walker had been walking south on Fairview Drive when he was hit by a 2014 Dodge truck, police said. Shawn Cline of Lexington was driving the truck.

Lexington police are investigating the incident, but they believe that Walker failed to yield the right of way to traffic, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

