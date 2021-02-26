Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in the 3300 block of Silas Creek Parkway, authorities said Friday.

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. A 1998 Chevrolet Astro van was going north on Silas Creek Parkway when, for unknown reasons, a pedestrian then walked into the road, Winston-Salem police said.

The van struck the pedestrian, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but the pedestrian later died, police said.

Police have not identified the victim.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle's driver, John Alan Beck, 55, of Greenwich Road, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.

The pedestrian's death marked the city's eighth traffic fatality this year, as compared to two fatalities during the same period in 2020, police said.

Investigators learned that the pedestrian was likely walking east on Silas Creek Parkway, police said. That section of Silas Creek Parkway isn't marked for a pedestrian crossing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating. The northbound lanes of the 3300 block of Silas Creek Parkway were closed Thursday for nearly three hours because of the collision, police said.

Anyone with information can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.