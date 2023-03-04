A pedestrian died Friday night after he was struck by a vehicle on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem — the city's first such fatality this year.

Forsyth County emergency medical personnel pronounced Joel Michael Pack, 42, dead at the scene. Pack had no permanent address.

According to police, the incident occurred at 8:41 p.m. Investigators determined that Pack was walking across the highway when he was struck by a Ford Explorer driven by Jataya Alianna Fowlkes, 24, of Winston-Salem.

Fowlkes remained at the scene and cooperated with the officers, police said. Prior to the collison, four passengers had been riding with her.

A news release from police made no mention of charges being filed.