Pedestrian dies after being struck by a train in Lexington

A pedestrian died Wednesday after being struck by a train in Lexington, authorities said Thursday.

Authorities haven't identified the victim because investigators are attempting to notify the victim's family, Lexington police said.

Lexington police went to the bridge Wednesday in the 600 block of West Fifth Avenue for a Norfolk Southern train crash involving a pedestrian, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a dead person police said.

The officers determined that the injuries that contributed to the pedestrian's death were consistent with being struck by a train, police said.

Lexington police and railroad police investigators are investigating.

Anyone with information can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

