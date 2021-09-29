 Skip to main content
Pedestrian dies after being struck Tuesday night while crossing Battleground, Greensboro police say
Red light flashing on emergency vehicle at night

Stock photo 

 ananaline

GREENSBORO — A 50-year-old Greensboro man died after being struck by a car Tuesday night while walking across Battleground Avenue, police said in a news release.

Johnny Baskins was crossing Battleground in a non-crosswalk area at approximately 9:15 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck, Greensboro police said in the release.

The driver who struck Baskins was not suspected of impairment and will not face any charges, a spokesman for the Greensboro Police Department said in an email Wednesday morning.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

