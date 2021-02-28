Pedestrian hit and killed Thursday in Winston-Salem identified

The pedestrian who died Thursday after being hit by a van has been identified as Steven Joseph Johnson, 39 of Winston-Salem, Winston-Salem police said Sunday night.

Johnson’s family has been notified.

The incident happened about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Silas Creek Parkway near Hanes Mall and Forsyth Medical Center.

A 1998 Chevrolet Astro van was going north on Silas Creek Parkway when, for unknown reasons, a pedestrian walked into the road, Winston-Salem police said.

The van hit the pedestrian, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Johnson later died, police said.

The vehicle's driver, John Alan Beck, 55, of Greenwich Road, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.

Investigators learned that Johnson was likely walking east on Silas Creek Parkway and attempted to cross, police said. That section of Silas Creek Parkway isn't marked for a pedestrian crossing.

Johnson's death marked the city's eighth traffic fatality this year, as compared with two fatalities during the same period in 2020, police said.

Anyone with information can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

