A forensic services technician with the Winston-Salem Police Department photographs the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on University Parkway in front of Joel Coliseum on Thursday night, Aug. 27, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday night in the 2800 block of University Parkway, authorities said Friday.
Marcus Devon Bowles, 35, of Cherry Street was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for serious, life-threatening injuries, Winston-Salem police said.
The incident happened shortly after 8:50 p.m. when Bowles was walking west across the northbound lane of University Parkway, police said. A 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by Zhihao Li of Wilkesboro was traveling north in the road's left lane.
Li didn't see Bowles in the road until his vehicle struck Bowles, police said. Li then stopped his car and called police.
Officers blocked traffic on road's northbound lanes for three hours after the crash, police said.
Anyone with information about the crash can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
