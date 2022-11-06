 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pedestrian killed by Amtrak train traveling through Greensboro

  • 0

GREENSBORO — An Amtrak train collided with a pedestrian late Sunday morning, further adding to the state's long list of accidents this year.

So far, there have been roughly 50 incidents where trains have hit either people or cars, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. In 2021, trains killed 16 people at railroad tracks across the state — 12th most in the nation.

Sunday's incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. near the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Burlington Road. At the time, the train was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte.

The circumstances that led to the tragedy, however, are unknown.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert