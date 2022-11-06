Pedestrian killed by Amtrak train traveling through Greensboro

GREENSBORO — An Amtrak train collided with a pedestrian late Sunday morning, further adding to the state's long list of accidents this year.

So far, there have been roughly 50 incidents where trains have hit either people or cars, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. In 2021, trains killed 16 people at railroad tracks across the state — 12th most in the nation.

Sunday's incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. near the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Burlington Road. At the time, the train was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte.

The circumstances that led to the tragedy, however, are unknown.