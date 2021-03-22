Pedestrian on U.S. 52 dies after struck by tractor-trailer rig in Surry County

An elderly pedestrian in the southbound lanes of U.S. 52 near Pilot Mountain was killed in a pre-dawn accident on Monday when he was struck by a tractor-trailer rig, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The dead man was identified as Marvin Bledsoe from Siloam who was about 85 years old.

Troopers said that the accident occurred about 6:10 a.m. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the sun rose at 7:22 a.m. near the location of the accident.

Reports showed that Harry Franklin Holyfield, who lives in Mount Airy, was driving the rig south when it struck Beldsoe, who was in the roadway.

Troopers estimated the operating speed of the rig at 65 miles per hour, which is the speed limit for the location, but had no information about whether the driver was able to slow the rig before the collision occurred.

The truck driver was not at fault and no charges were filed, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

Reports gave no indication of why Bledsoe was on the highway at that time.

Emergency crews responded to the accident but found Bledsoe dead at the scene.

