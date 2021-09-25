Pedestrian struck, killed on Country Club Road in Winston-Salem

A woman died Saturday night after she was struck by a vehicle on Country Club Road, Winston-Salem Police said.

Winston-Salem Police responded to the crash at 8:10 p.m. in the 4700 block of Country Club Road.

The preliminary investigation showed that a Hyundai Elantra driven by Laura Sizemore Darnold, 67, of Winston-Salem was traveling east on Country Club Road when her vehicle collided with a pedestrian, Misty Denise Dozier, 54, also of Winston-Salem.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dozier was walking in the travel lane of Country Club Road, police said. Dozier was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. Darnold remained on the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, police added.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately available.

This is the 24th motor vehicle fatality of 2021 compared to 22 at the same time in 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.