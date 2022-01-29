People read the Journal for a reason. Please consider helping us continue to produce solid local journalism.

The Winston-Salem Journal has been a fixture in the community for more than a century.

Founded in 1897, the Journal has been helping the good people of the Triad navigate the world around them since the days when they did so on a horse and buggy.

In the 21st Century, news is continuous with the rise of the internet and the switch by readers to now-ubiquitous cellphones and tablets.

Change is constant in the news business. Hot lead type gave way to layouts put together on computers decades ago.

But this also has caused a fair number of headaches on the business side of things. We need your support — through subscriptions — more than ever to adapt and excel.

The upside of the digital transformation is that the Journal has more readers than ever. We can see the spikes in readership that tell us what you need to know.

