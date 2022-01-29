People read the Journal for a reason. Please consider helping us continue to produce solid local journalism.

The Winston-Salem Journal has been a fixture in the community for more than a century.
Founded in 1897, the Journal has been helping the good people of the Triad navigate the world around them since the days when they did so on a horse and buggy.
In the 21st Century, news is continuous with the rise of the internet and the switch by readers to now-ubiquitous cellphones and tablets.
Change is constant in the news business. Hot lead type gave way to layouts put together on computers decades ago.
But this also has caused a fair number of headaches on the business side of things. We need your support — through subscriptions — more than ever to adapt and excel.
The upside of the digital transformation is that the Journal has more readers than ever. We can see the spikes in readership that tell us what you need to know.
Last year, articles that helped readers understand the ever-changing landscape of unemployment benefits were among our most read. We take pride in helping you understand where your money is going — and where you could turn for help when it ran short.
Coverage of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Forsyth County takes top billing among readers, who are daily confronting debates about vaccines and misinformation that causes confusion.
Those surges in readership show that you turn to local, trusted news sources when you want to know more about what’s happening in your community and beyond. What we do matters.
We produce videos that let you see exactly what's happening in your corner of the world, and our award-winning photo staff is among the best in the state.
If you haven’t done so, please consider buying a subscription. You can get great rates, just dollars a month, for full digital access.
Consider it an investment in your community. We offer top-notch journalism about our community, where we all live, during times when truth is needed more than ever.
Andy Morrissey is the executive editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the Greensboro News & Record.