Performers to celebrate the life of Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin with dance, music and artistic tributes this evening
Performers to celebrate the life of Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin with dance, music and artistic tributes this evening

National Black Theatre Festival Opening Night

Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, executive producer of National Black Theatre Festival and president of the North Carolina Black Repertory Company board, died Jan. 3 at age 76.

 Walt Unks, Journal

Artists from The North Carolina Black Repertory Company, the region and the country will honor the life and legacy of Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 11 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 4129 Northampton Drive in Winston-Salem.

Organizers said performers will celebrate the life of Sprinkle-Hamlin with dance, music and artistic tributes this evening.

Sprinkle-Hamlin, who died Jan. 3 at the age of 76, led the NCBRC as both its board chairwoman and the executive producer of the National Black Theatre Festival. Sprinkle-Hamlin retired in December 2019 after a 40-year career with the Forsyth County Public Library system. When she was named director in 2000, Sprinkle-Hamlin became the first African American and the first woman to head the county library system.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. The celebration and funeral services will be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page and website at galileembc.thechurchonline.com.

